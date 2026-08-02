ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Celebrates 'Friendship Day' With Youth, Promising To Stand With Them

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday celebrated 'Friendship Day' at his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with youth and children.

Looking relaxed after a tiring yet successful campaign at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dipke met those who visited him at his residence to convey their best wishes on the day. "I derive the greatest joy from meeting children because their minds are free from unnecessary or misguided notions, allowing for open and candid conversations," he said.

Meanwhile, those who had come to meet Dipke said, "We weren't sure if we would get to meet him. However, he chatted with us candidly and even took photos with us, making this Friendship Day truly special for us." Dipke’s health had deteriorated on Saturday due to nausea and vomiting, and doctors had advised him to rest for at least two to three days.