Maharashtra: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Celebrates 'Friendship Day' With Youth, Promising To Stand With Them
Dipke met those who visited him at his residence to convey their best wishes on the day. The visitors tied friendship bands on his wrist.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday celebrated 'Friendship Day' at his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with youth and children.
Looking relaxed after a tiring yet successful campaign at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dipke met those who visited him at his residence to convey their best wishes on the day. "I derive the greatest joy from meeting children because their minds are free from unnecessary or misguided notions, allowing for open and candid conversations," he said.
Meanwhile, those who had come to meet Dipke said, "We weren't sure if we would get to meet him. However, he chatted with us candidly and even took photos with us, making this Friendship Day truly special for us." Dipke’s health had deteriorated on Saturday due to nausea and vomiting, and doctors had advised him to rest for at least two to three days.
Speculations were rife that he would stay at home on the day. However, he stepped out as usual and met his well wishers. Some of the youth, who arrived at his home to meet him, told him, "You give voice to our issues and are our true friend." Dipke told his visitors that he stands with them.
Following the protests in New Delhi, Dipke has emerged as a voice of the youth. Since his return home, numerous youth have been meeting him everyday. 'Friendship Day' was no different as his visitors tied friendship bands on his wrist and extended their best wishes. Fondly known as 'Abhijeet Dada' at his native place, Dipke interacted with the youth and made the day memorable for them.
Dipke spearheaded a movement addressing youth-related issues in the wake of the alleged paper leak scandal surrounding the NEET examination. He led the youth during the protest held in Delhi. Following the agitation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
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