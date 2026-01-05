ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Civic Polls: Raj Thackeray's MNS Moves Bombay HC Against ‘Unopposed’ Mahayuti Wins

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking a court-monitored probe into the unopposed election of 68 corporators for the municipal polls in the state.

The plea alleged that the opposition candidates were forced to withdraw their nominations en masse through political pressure, intimidation, and the distribution of money. “Withdrawal of rival candidates was not voluntary but was the result of systemic coercion, threats, or illegal allurements, violating the ‘free and fair’ mandate of Article 243-ZA of the Constitution,” it claimed.

Most ruling party candidates elected unopposed were in the Kalyan-Dombivli, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalgaon, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The opposition alleged that in many places, opposition candidates were forced to withdraw due to pressure.