Maharashtra Civic Poll Results: Counting Underway; Sena Leads In Mumbai, BJP In Pune, Bhiwandi, Pimpri-Chinchwad
Mumbai witnessed 52.94 percent voter turnout this year, the second highest for the financial capital after 2017, when the turnout was 55.28 percent.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST|
Updated : January 16, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Counting of votes for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the high-stakes BMC, started at 10 AM on Friday under tight security.
The process is being carried out across designated counting centres in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and other major cities, with early postal ballot trends and the first rounds of EVM counting expected to emerge between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM.
The elections were held on Thursday, after a nine-year hiatus, in 29 municipal corporations across the state. Due to the "phased counting" method and the large number of candidates (over 1,700 in Mumbai alone), final official declarations for many wards may stretch to late evening, officials said.
The State Election Commission (SEC) reported a respectable turnout, which often signals a desire for change or a highly polarised electorate.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported 52.94 percent turnout (highest in Bhandup at 64.53 per cent, lowest in Colaba at 20.88 per cent), Pune (PMC): 54 percent, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC): 58 percent, and Kolhapur: 70 percent.
Lowest was in South Mumbai which recorded 15.73 percent turnout. This time, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has given a tough time to the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena. In 2017, ward no. 227 in Colaba had recorded a 28.25 percent turnout, while Bhandup had registered 57 percent turnout.
There were 1.03 crore people who cast their votes in Mumbai: 48.25 lakh women, 55.16 lakh men, and 1,099 in the Others category cast their votes. There were 1,68,422 first-time voters, mainly between 18-19 years. Of these, 1,28,929 were from the suburbs, while 39,493 were from the Mumbai city region.
Ahead of counting, both Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav and MNS president Raj Thackeray have alleged that "indelible" marker pens were used instead of traditional ink, claiming they could be easily erased to facilitate bogus voting. Polls were shrouded with complaints and incidents of violence, apart from allegations of freebies and cash distribution. Numerous complaints by voters also surfaced on television and social media, even as reported by ETV Bharat on Thursday, about the indelible ink that was replaced by a marker pen, which could be easily removed with a sanitizer and a nail polish remover. The State Election Commission had to finally respond to these complaints. Denying these claims, SEC stated that the ink takes time to dry. The SEC has already announced a probe in the wake of a row over wiping off indelible ink.
This apart, technical glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reported in several places as the buttons were not working.
While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 in the BMC, they were held for 2,801 seats as 68 candidates were elected unopposed.
Stakes are high for the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who forged an alliance on the Marathi vote yet again after 20 years, since Raj split from the original Sena.
There are major alliances in the state since 2022, mainly the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti. However, these alliances have been split, and the calculations are expected to change in major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, and Navi Mumbai.
In Mumbai, 52.94 percent voted, the second highest for the financial capital after 2017, when the polling percentage was 55.28 percent. The last time elections for municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, were held was in 1992, when the voting percentage was 49.14 percent; in 1997, it was 44.36 percent; in 2002, it was 42.05 percent; in 2007, it was 46.05 percent; and in 2012, voting was 44.75 percent.
Intense security precautions have been taken to avoid any untoward incidents during counting. There is police deployment across major cities of the state and special forces deployment in sensitive areas, prone to incidents of violence previously. The anti-terror squad vehicles too have been positioned near booths in sensitive areas.
Sanjay Raut told the media, "The overall voter turnout wasn't being announced by the SEC because they were waiting for exit polls."
In My Axis India exit polls, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is poised to win 131-151 seats and garner 42 percent of the vote share in the country's commercial capital. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray is expected to win 58-68 seats and get a vote share of 32 percent.
This is do-or-die for Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, experts said. BJP leads in several cities while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has opened its account in Sambhajinagar. Both the Owaisi brothers, Asaduddin and Akbar, had campaigned relentlessly, urging Muslims not to split their votes.
The Saam TV exit polls have predicted that the BJP is likely to win 84 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena could bag 35 seats in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS are predicted to win 65 and 10 seats, respectively. While NCP (Sharad Pawar), which is in the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance, has been predicted to win two seats.
It is worth mentioning that the BJP and the original Sena had governed the richest municipal corporation for over 20 years from 1989 to 2014, when the BJP had even extended external support to the Sena to govern the BMC. However, this saffron alliance split in 2014, and since 2022, when the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena split, with the original NCP with Ajit Pawar and splinter NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), while the original Shiv Sena was with the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena. There are high stakes for the two Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, who need to retain their power in the BMC.
A total of 3.48 crore voters decided the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 in Mumbai. The battlegrounds included Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji. Elections to the 29 municipal corporations are being held after a gap of more than six years, since their tenure ended between 2020 and 23. Of these, nine are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), India's most urbanised belt. The victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti in BMC and other corporations is crucial for the installation of a triple-engine rule in the civic bodies. On the other hand, the Thackeray brothers will face an existential crisis and a challenge to keep their unity intact in future.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates...
