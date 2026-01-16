ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Civic Poll Results: Counting Underway; Sena Leads In Mumbai, BJP In Pune, Bhiwandi, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Mumbai: Counting of votes for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the high-stakes BMC, started at 10 AM on Friday under tight security.

The process is being carried out across designated counting centres in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and other major cities, with early postal ballot trends and the first rounds of EVM counting expected to emerge between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

The elections were held on Thursday, after a nine-year hiatus, in 29 municipal corporations across the state. Due to the "phased counting" method and the large number of candidates (over 1,700 in Mumbai alone), final official declarations for many wards may stretch to late evening, officials said.

The State Election Commission (SEC) reported a respectable turnout, which often signals a desire for change or a highly polarised electorate.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported 52.94 percent turnout (highest in Bhandup at 64.53 per cent, lowest in Colaba at 20.88 per cent), Pune (PMC): 54 percent, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC): 58 percent, and Kolhapur: 70 percent.

Lowest was in South Mumbai which recorded 15.73 percent turnout. This time, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has given a tough time to the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena. In 2017, ward no. 227 in Colaba had recorded a 28.25 percent turnout, while Bhandup had registered 57 percent turnout.

There were 1.03 crore people who cast their votes in Mumbai: 48.25 lakh women, 55.16 lakh men, and 1,099 in the Others category cast their votes. There were 1,68,422 first-time voters, mainly between 18-19 years. Of these, 1,28,929 were from the suburbs, while 39,493 were from the Mumbai city region.

Ahead of counting, both Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav and MNS president Raj Thackeray have alleged that "indelible" marker pens were used instead of traditional ink, claiming they could be easily erased to facilitate bogus voting. Polls were shrouded with complaints and incidents of violence, apart from allegations of freebies and cash distribution. Numerous complaints by voters also surfaced on television and social media, even as reported by ETV Bharat on Thursday, about the indelible ink that was replaced by a marker pen, which could be easily removed with a sanitizer and a nail polish remover. The State Election Commission had to finally respond to these complaints. Denying these claims, SEC stated that the ink takes time to dry. The SEC has already announced a probe in the wake of a row over wiping off indelible ink.

This apart, technical glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reported in several places as the buttons were not working.

While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 in the BMC, they were held for 2,801 seats as 68 candidates were elected unopposed.

Stakes are high for the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who forged an alliance on the Marathi vote yet again after 20 years, since Raj split from the original Sena.