Maharashtra Civic Poll Results 2026: Factors That Helped BJP Retain Nagpur
BJP has managed to retain dominance in Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections for the fourth time, while Congress failed despite trying for 18 years.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST|
Updated : January 16, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Nagpur: Nagpur is the home of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, as well as the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). These four pillars were instrumental in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining power in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation for a fourth consecutive term.
This time, the BJP had resolved to elect more than 120 members in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. CM Fadnavis had said that they wanted to do "politics of development", not "emotional politics", which seems to have had an impact on the people of Nagpur.
Since Fadnavis became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2014, he has never neglected Nagpur. He has consistently emphasised upon development of Nagpur city and upgradation of infrastructure. In fact, he has never let his connection with the people break. Even with his extremely busy schedule, he makes it a point to visit Nagpur at least once a week.
From the announcement of the municipal corporation elections in the state to today's results, CM Fadnavis's whirlwind campaign has been evident. In Nagpur, the BJP planned its campaign in a very systematic and disciplined manner, with interactive programmes like 'Deva Bhau with Tarri Poha' or 'Chana Poha with Nitin Gadkari'. Through these, both leaders presented the Nagpur development model to the public.
Fadnavis vigorously campaigned for BJP candidates in Nagpur through rallies and roadshows while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had completely dedicated himself to the poll campaign. He spent his days working at the Ministry in Delhi and his nights addressing campaign rallies, thus energising every party worker.
Under Gadkari's leadership, projects like the Metro Rail, AIIMS, IIIT and National Law University have been completed in Nagpur. He has managed to set an example of what a development model should be like in Nagpur. He has promised people that Nagpur will be an international-level city in the next 10 years. Gadkari's promise represent a new chapter of development for the people of Nagpur.
"Our efforts paid off and BJP achieved the expected success. The party's workers had resolved to surpass the target of 108 seats achieved in the 2017 elections and entered the campaign with this determination. Vigorous door-to-door campaigns and man-to-man contact were part of BJP's strategy. Resulting this, BJP secured its stronghold for the fourth time," said Dayashankar Tiwari, Nagpur city BJP president.
On the other hand, the Congress that has been making every effort to gain power in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation for the last 18 years has yet again been rejected by the voters. Congress MLA and Nagpur city president Vikas Thackeray.
In the Lok Sabha elections, Congress MLA and Nagpur city president Vikas Thackeray had given Gadkari a tough fight. A major chunk of votes went to Vikas Thackeray due to which the Congress had estimated that their seats would increase in the municipal elections. However, it appears that the grand old party failed to understand the pulse of the citizens on local issues this time as well.
