ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Civic Poll Results 2026: Factors That Helped BJP Retain Nagpur

Nagpur: Nagpur is the home of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, as well as the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). These four pillars were instrumental in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining power in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation for a fourth consecutive term.

This time, the BJP had resolved to elect more than 120 members in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. CM Fadnavis had said that they wanted to do "politics of development", not "emotional politics", which seems to have had an impact on the people of Nagpur.

Since Fadnavis became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2014, he has never neglected Nagpur. He has consistently emphasised upon development of Nagpur city and upgradation of infrastructure. In fact, he has never let his connection with the people break. Even with his extremely busy schedule, he makes it a point to visit Nagpur at least once a week.

From the announcement of the municipal corporation elections in the state to today's results, CM Fadnavis's whirlwind campaign has been evident. In Nagpur, the BJP planned its campaign in a very systematic and disciplined manner, with interactive programmes like 'Deva Bhau with Tarri Poha' or 'Chana Poha with Nitin Gadkari'. Through these, both leaders presented the Nagpur development model to the public.

Fadnavis vigorously campaigned for BJP candidates in Nagpur through rallies and roadshows while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had completely dedicated himself to the poll campaign. He spent his days working at the Ministry in Delhi and his nights addressing campaign rallies, thus energising every party worker.