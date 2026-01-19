ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Civic Polls: EC Data Suggests Strong Marathi Support For Uddhav Thackeray, But Muslim Votes Split

Mumbai: Data from the final stages of the recently-concluded Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections suggests that large number of Marathi voters continue to support Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, despite changing political alliances after the party split. However, vote division in Muslim-dominated areas affected his party's overall performance, revealed poll data.

Of the 227 seats, BJP has won 89 seats, while Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) won 29 seats. Together, they secured 118, just crossing the majority mark of 114. While Sena (UBT) finished second with 65 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) bagged six, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) won one seat, taking their alliance total to 72 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress won 24 seats, AIMIM eight, and the Samajwadi Party won two seats.

Although SS (UBT) won fewer seats than in the 2017 elections, when it had won 84 seats, party leaders said the current result is important as it has kept the party politically relevant.

A close look at Election Commission vote data shows that the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, received most of the Marathi votes. Out of 227 wards, SS (UBT) won in 105 Marathi-dominated wards, which is nearly 46 percent of the total.

In wards with three-cornered contests, SS (UBT) won 50 seats, BJP came second with 27 seats, and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) won 18 seats.

In 68 wards where both Shiv Sena factions directly faced each other, SS (UBT) won 36 seats, while the Shinde faction won only 15 seats. The remaining seats were won by Congress, AIMIM, BJP, Samajwadi Party and NCP, reflecting the impact of the Shiv Sena split in many areas.

The Thackeray brothers received strong support in traditional Marathi-speaking areas like Dadar, Mahim, Worli, Vikhroli and Sewri. However, in Muslim-dominated areas like Govandi, Byculla, Kurla, Mankhurd and Mumbadevi, votes were divided. Many Muslim voters chose parties other than SS (UBT), which helped AIMIM win eight seats, more than expected, poll data indicates.