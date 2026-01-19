Maharashtra Civic Polls: EC Data Suggests Strong Marathi Support For Uddhav Thackeray, But Muslim Votes Split
Mumbai municipal corporation election results show that Uddhav Thackeray continues to enjoy strong support among Marathi voters; however, his party lost ground in Muslim-dominated areas.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Mumbai: Data from the final stages of the recently-concluded Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections suggests that large number of Marathi voters continue to support Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, despite changing political alliances after the party split. However, vote division in Muslim-dominated areas affected his party's overall performance, revealed poll data.
Of the 227 seats, BJP has won 89 seats, while Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) won 29 seats. Together, they secured 118, just crossing the majority mark of 114. While Sena (UBT) finished second with 65 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) bagged six, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) won one seat, taking their alliance total to 72 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress won 24 seats, AIMIM eight, and the Samajwadi Party won two seats.
Although SS (UBT) won fewer seats than in the 2017 elections, when it had won 84 seats, party leaders said the current result is important as it has kept the party politically relevant.
A close look at Election Commission vote data shows that the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, received most of the Marathi votes. Out of 227 wards, SS (UBT) won in 105 Marathi-dominated wards, which is nearly 46 percent of the total.
In wards with three-cornered contests, SS (UBT) won 50 seats, BJP came second with 27 seats, and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) won 18 seats.
In 68 wards where both Shiv Sena factions directly faced each other, SS (UBT) won 36 seats, while the Shinde faction won only 15 seats. The remaining seats were won by Congress, AIMIM, BJP, Samajwadi Party and NCP, reflecting the impact of the Shiv Sena split in many areas.
The Thackeray brothers received strong support in traditional Marathi-speaking areas like Dadar, Mahim, Worli, Vikhroli and Sewri. However, in Muslim-dominated areas like Govandi, Byculla, Kurla, Mankhurd and Mumbadevi, votes were divided. Many Muslim voters chose parties other than SS (UBT), which helped AIMIM win eight seats, more than expected, poll data indicates.
Congress contesting alone also led to further vote division, which hurt Uddhav Thackeray’s party in these areas, said experts.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said, "The BJP split the Shiv Sena and weakened Marathi unity. If the Sena had not been divided, we would have won 120-125 seats. But now it is clear that Marathi people still stand firmly with the Thackeray brothers."
Most of the BJP's seats came from areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Mulund and some well-off parts of Andheri-Vile Parle. This showed that in these areas, voters preferred the saffron party's political identity over the traditional 'sons of the soil' message of the Sena parties, political experts said.
Overall data suggests that Uddhav Thackeray remains the main face of Marathi identity politics in Mumbai, though its influence appears to be slowly declining. While Marathi votes helped SS (UBT), they did not benefit the MNS in the same way.
Political analyst Hemant Desai told ETV Bharat, "These results were expected. The Thackeray brothers managed to bring Marathi votes together. But Muslim voters stayed away because of Raj Thackeray. The data clearly shows that most Marathi voters supported Uddhav and did not shift to MNS."
