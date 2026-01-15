ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Indelible Ink 'Fades' After Voting, Opposition Protests, CM Fadnavis Dismisses Allegation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday dismissed allegations of the indelible ink given to voters being wiped off, saying the ink is actually being erased and that the Election Commission (EC) should look into it, amid voting in 29 municipal corporations across the state.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray alleged that the indelible ink was replaced by a new pen due to which the marking was getting erased from the index fingers of voters. Several Opposition leaders echoed the same and raised complaints about the new pen. They alleged this was EC's ploy to help the BJP in the election.

Responding to the allegations, the CM said that creating a ruckus over everything and raising questions is wrong. "I have also been marked with a marker but is it erasing? The EC should look into it and use something else, may be oil paint if they want. The elections should be impartial. But creating a ruckus on every issue and raising questions over it is very wrong," said Fadnavis after casting his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections (NMC).

The Opposition parties have demanded an enquiry into the incident and sought answers from the EC.

Raj has alleged that the EC was helping the BJP-led government by replacing the ink by a pen. "I have been saying all along, the Election Commission is helping this government win the municipal corporation elections. We saw this even during the Assembly elections. We have been hearing of complaints that if you apply sanitiser the marker ink gets erased. Till now indelible ink was being used so why have they replaced it?" asked Thackeray.

"We don't call this an election when someone comes to power through such fraudulent means. I appeal to the people, the Shiv Sena workers, and the Matoshree Sena workers to be vigilant about all these things. A person was caught casting a vote twice," he said.