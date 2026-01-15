Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Indelible Ink 'Fades' After Voting, Opposition Protests, CM Fadnavis Dismisses Allegation
Raj Thackeray claims a new pen is being used by EC instead of the ink so the markings on voters' fingers are disappearing.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday dismissed allegations of the indelible ink given to voters being wiped off, saying the ink is actually being erased and that the Election Commission (EC) should look into it, amid voting in 29 municipal corporations across the state.
Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray alleged that the indelible ink was replaced by a new pen due to which the marking was getting erased from the index fingers of voters. Several Opposition leaders echoed the same and raised complaints about the new pen. They alleged this was EC's ploy to help the BJP in the election.
Mumbai | MNS chief Raj Thackeray says, " the ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. if you use a hand sanitizer, the ink disappears. now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then go… https://t.co/yRi4YIjryr pic.twitter.com/4P7ECMNify— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026
Responding to the allegations, the CM said that creating a ruckus over everything and raising questions is wrong. "I have also been marked with a marker but is it erasing? The EC should look into it and use something else, may be oil paint if they want. The elections should be impartial. But creating a ruckus on every issue and raising questions over it is very wrong," said Fadnavis after casting his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections (NMC).
The Opposition parties have demanded an enquiry into the incident and sought answers from the EC.
Raj has alleged that the EC was helping the BJP-led government by replacing the ink by a pen. "I have been saying all along, the Election Commission is helping this government win the municipal corporation elections. We saw this even during the Assembly elections. We have been hearing of complaints that if you apply sanitiser the marker ink gets erased. Till now indelible ink was being used so why have they replaced it?" asked Thackeray.
"We don't call this an election when someone comes to power through such fraudulent means. I appeal to the people, the Shiv Sena workers, and the Matoshree Sena workers to be vigilant about all these things. A person was caught casting a vote twice," he said.
Echoing the same, Nationalist Congress Party leader, Nawab Malik said, "There are many complaints regarding erasing of marker ink. We want an enquiry into why the marker has been used instead of ink."
Congress leader and spokesperson, Sachin Sawant has recorded a video, showing the ink on his finger getting removed. "See, I have used nail polish remover and have erased the ink on my finger. Now see, the marker ink even on my wife's index finger has got erased," he said, displaying the faded mark on his index finger.
Ink-marks being made on Voter’s fingers by using ‘marker pens’ instead of Govt manufactured indelible ink, is easily wearing off by the simple use of ‘Nail Polish Remover’ as I demonstrate, in this video.— Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) January 15, 2026
Unacceptable. AAP has complained to SEC.#BMCPolls2026 pic.twitter.com/no5jqazMrw
Taking to his X handle, Ruben Mascarenhas, working president of AAP Mumbai said, "Ink-marks being made on voter’s fingers by using ‘marker pens’ instead of Govt manufactured indelible ink, is easily wearing off by the simple use of ‘Nail Polish Remover’ as I demonstrate, in this video. Unacceptable. AAP has complained to SEC," he posted.
Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani clarified that the marker kits were supplied by the State Election Commission (SEC) in place of the traditional ink.
"This year, a marker is being used instead of ink for the elections. This voting ink comes off the fingernail but not the skin," Gagrani added.
He said that the SEC has said that the marker pens are being used instead of ink for all local body elections since 2012.
ETV Bharat took photographs of the ink a few minutes after voting and over an hour later, where claims of the ink not getting erased from the index finger were proven incorrect. Voters said if after using vaseline and sanitiser, the ink on the skin gets faded after an hour, question remains whether the ink can be completely erased immediately after voting.
Also Read