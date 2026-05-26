ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns of Strict Action Against Artificial Hoarding Amid Sudden Surge In Demand For Fuel

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a warning on Tuesday, saying attempts are being made to create an artificial atmosphere of fuel scarcity in the state.

"No leniency will be shown towards hoarders," Fadnavis told reporters after the Cabinet meeting here. Fadnavis clarified the government's stand regarding fuel supply, hoarding, and the issue concerning prices of onions, which have slumped in the last few days.

Speaking on the rising demand for petrol and diesel, Fadnavis said, "The demand for fuel has surged significantly, which is well above average levels. Currently, supplies have been increased by 23 per cent for petrol and 52 per cent for diesel. The government is ensuring a corresponding supply to meet this need."

"Nevertheless, given that it does seem like a shortage is emerging, there is also a possibility of hoarding. As the consumption of commercial-grade oil appears to have declined, the authorities are verifying whether the increased fuel consumption is being diverted for commercial purposes. The Supply Department and the Home Department will jointly take action regarding this matter," he added.

Reports show that 70 per cent of fuel purchases have been recorded in a few districts like Akola, Gondia, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, and Jalna.