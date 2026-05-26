Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns of Strict Action Against Artificial Hoarding Amid Sudden Surge In Demand For Fuel
Demand has risen by nearly 70 per cent in various districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of the state.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a warning on Tuesday, saying attempts are being made to create an artificial atmosphere of fuel scarcity in the state.
"No leniency will be shown towards hoarders," Fadnavis told reporters after the Cabinet meeting here. Fadnavis clarified the government's stand regarding fuel supply, hoarding, and the issue concerning prices of onions, which have slumped in the last few days.
Speaking on the rising demand for petrol and diesel, Fadnavis said, "The demand for fuel has surged significantly, which is well above average levels. Currently, supplies have been increased by 23 per cent for petrol and 52 per cent for diesel. The government is ensuring a corresponding supply to meet this need."
"Nevertheless, given that it does seem like a shortage is emerging, there is also a possibility of hoarding. As the consumption of commercial-grade oil appears to have declined, the authorities are verifying whether the increased fuel consumption is being diverted for commercial purposes. The Supply Department and the Home Department will jointly take action regarding this matter," he added.
Reports show that 70 per cent of fuel purchases have been recorded in a few districts like Akola, Gondia, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, and Jalna.
With this rising demand, fuel supply across the state has been stepped up by 23 per cent. Furthermore, data reveal that diesel sales have witnessed an increase ranging from 60 to 100 per cent in several districts.
Fadnavis has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and to refrain from panic-buying. He also assured that orders have been issued to the administration to take strict action against hoarders.
During a review meeting regarding the distribution of petrol and diesel held at Mantralaya on Tuesday, Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, told reporters that the fuel supply across the state is proceeding smoothly. He instructed oil companies to undertake public awareness campaigns at the district and taluka levels to disseminate this information.
He further emphasised and asked the various agencies to convey accurate information to citizens. Bhujbal also raised the issue regarding rumours being spread of a fuel shortage in certain areas, based on isolated minor incidents. He told the officials it was creating a potential for an artificial scarcity which needs to be stopped.
Bhujbal further directed local administrations and oil companies to monitor excessive purchasing and hoarding, and to take necessary action against such miscreants.
Meanwhile, the meeting also included a review of the availability and distribution systems for LPG and PNG gas. Instructions were issued to all concerned agencies to work in coordination to ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties.
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