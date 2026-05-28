ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra 'Centre Point' Of NEET Paper Leak Case: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that Maharashtra has emerged as the "centre point" of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

He also asked if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would take responsibility for "destroying the future of lakhs of students".

Thirteen persons have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation so far, most of them from Maharashtra, including Latur, Pune and Ahilyanagar.

"Maharashtra has emerged as the centre point of the NEET and examination paper leak racket. If the roots of the network are spreading from Latur to Pune, then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must answer who is responsible," Raut told reporters here.