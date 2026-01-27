Maharashtra Cabinet Gives Nod To Metro Connecting Navi Mumbai Airport
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said this project is likely to be completed within 3.5 years, though the estimated time is 5 years.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the Metro 8 project, with directives to complete the land acquisition for the same within six months. This project is expected to be completed within three and a half years.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters here, "The cabinet has approved the Metro 8 project, which will link important junctions like LT Marg, Kurla and the three metro lines to this one. Though it is slated to be completed in five years, we expect it to be completed within 3.5 years and will cost Rs 22,862 crore."
Fadnavis emphasised on obtaining all necessary permits before starting work to ensure the project is completed on time. The approval has been granted for Metro Line 8, which will connect the International Airport in Navi Mumbai to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Fadnavis gave the order to finish all administrative permissions and land acquisition for this project within the next six months. He chaired the infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday, wherein significant decisions were taken, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
According to the information shared by Fadnavis, this will be a 35 kilometres Metro Line, number 8, of which 24.636 kilometres will be elevated, and 9.25 kilometers will be underground.
There will be 20 stations on the line, six of which will be subterranean and 14 of which will be elevated. "Densely crowded neighbourhoods will be relieved by the integration of this metro line with three other metro lines that connect significant centers, including Kalyan," Fadnavis said.
Currently, the Navi Mumbai airport is accessible only by road, which travellers have said is a hindrance. The only means to reach the area outside Terminal 1 is via the Sion-Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, Amara Marg, which is NH-348A and NH548, which starts at Kalamboli Circle and culminates at the intersection of NH348.
The Metro 8 line is one of the ways to make it accessible by other means of transport. Meanwhile, even a water taxi from the newly constructed jetty at the Radio Club, in Colaba is part of the future plans.
