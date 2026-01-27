ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Cabinet Gives Nod To Metro Connecting Navi Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the Metro 8 project, with directives to complete the land acquisition for the same within six months. This project is expected to be completed within three and a half years.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters here, "The cabinet has approved the Metro 8 project, which will link important junctions like LT Marg, Kurla and the three metro lines to this one. Though it is slated to be completed in five years, we expect it to be completed within 3.5 years and will cost Rs 22,862 crore."

Fadnavis emphasised on obtaining all necessary permits before starting work to ensure the project is completed on time. The approval has been granted for Metro Line 8, which will connect the International Airport in Navi Mumbai to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Fadnavis gave the order to finish all administrative permissions and land acquisition for this project within the next six months. He chaired the infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday, wherein significant decisions were taken, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to the information shared by Fadnavis, this will be a 35 kilometres Metro Line, number 8, of which 24.636 kilometres will be elevated, and 9.25 kilometers will be underground.