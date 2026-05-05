ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Says Parole Should Be Denied To Repeated Sexual Offenders

Mumbai: After the sexual assault and brutal murder of a 4-year-old in Nasrapur, Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Law and Judiciary Department to impose strict restrictions on granting parole to sexual offenders/assaulters.

The government will initiate a process to amend existing laws to ensure that individuals accused of heinous sex crimes, like rape and sexual exploitation, are denied parole. The Law and Judiciary Department has been instructed to prepare a proposal on an urgent basis and submit it to the government.

Officials said during the cabinet meeting, Fadnavis made it clear to show no leniency to such offenders. "Provisions such as parole and furlough will be re-examined, and a 'zero-tolerance' policy will be implemented through legislative amendments," he said.

According to a government review, it has come to light that approximately 80 to 90 per cent of individuals accused, in sexual offenses, have a history of previously being arrested for the same crime. Moreover, their records show they have been released on 'parole—only' and are seen to go onto committing the very same offences again.

Fadnavis said it is pertinent to adopt a strict view regarding parole rules. Moreover, during this CM's tenure, a law was enacted between 2014 to 2019, for not allowing parole to offenders accused of such crimes. This law remained in force for nearly three years, however, it was subsequently struck down by the courts. Fadnavis has now issued directives to the Law and Judiciary Department to enact a similar law once again.