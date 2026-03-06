Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Anti-Conversion Bill Based On SC Guidelines
The proposed anti-conversion law empowers police to take prompt action in cases of mass conversions that occur through pressure, fraud or inducement.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved the draft 'Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026,' an anti-conversion law aimed at stopping forced or fraudulent conversations with up to seven years imprisonment and Rs five lakh fine. It also allows any blood relative to file a complaint against the conversion of an individual.
This is a stringent law proposed by the Maharashtra government. If a case is registered against any person accused of forced conversion, it will be difficult for that person to get bail as this crime has been termed non-bailable.
Sunip Sen, a senior advocate of Bombay High Court said, to compel a person to give 60 days notice is ridiculous. "It is ultimately the person's choice since it is his fundamental right to convert. This right is being taken away. If the individual exercises their choice, how does the state comes into this?" asked advocate Sen.
According to the proposed law, those who seek to convert are expected to submit a notice of 60 days and are compelled to obtain permission from authorities before converting to any other religion. Conversions have to be registered within 25 days, else they will be treated as 'null and void'. Also, if a blood relative files a complaint of alleged unlawful conversion, the police will register an First Information Report and investigate.
On giving notice to the police or state for individual wanting to convert, advocate Sen said, "The right to practice and propagate religion, both, is subject to public order, morality and health. These don't feature in individual's choice. An individual practicing privately doesn't interfere in public order."
Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Nitesh Rane, told the media, "The draft of this Act has been prepared after a thorough study of the legal aspects and reference to various decisions of the Supreme Court."
As per the proposed law, if converted persons wished to return to their own religion, 'Ghar Wapasi,' they will be provided with legal protection and assistance under this Act.
The proposed law states, "This law gives police all the powers to take direct action to control mass conversions that occur through pressure, fraud or inducement."
Rane claimed, "This proposed anti-conversion law in Maharashtra will be stricter than those in states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat."
Presently, the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is underway. The anti-conversion bill will soon be introduced in the ongoing Assembly session. Once passed in Assembly, this bill will be tabled in the Legislative Council and following its nod, it will become a law.
Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had mentioned that the cases of conversion through fraud have been increasing in the state and in order to curb such incidents, the state government had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police of the state. This committee was ordered to study efficacy of any stringent legal action against those who convert by fraud or force and give its recommendations.
Accordingly, the committee had submitted its report to the state government and it was decided to draft a stringent law. Fadnavis also informed the Assembly, this report will be studied in detail and then the provisions of the law related to conversion will be fixed by making necessary changes. Accordingly, now this process has entered its final stage.
Rane told the media many Hindutva organisations and social activists have been protesting against forced conversion since past several years. Keeping those demands in mind, the state government has taken this decision, he added.
"No one will dare to look at any Hindu sister with a crooked eye anymore. Conversions by missionaries or acts like 'love jihad' will no longer be tolerated. The struggle of all those activists who protested, and sacrificed their lives for this has truly won today,” Rane said.
