ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Anti-Conversion Bill Based On SC Guidelines

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved the draft 'Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026,' an anti-conversion law aimed at stopping forced or fraudulent conversations with up to seven years imprisonment and Rs five lakh fine. It also allows any blood relative to file a complaint against the conversion of an individual.

This is a stringent law proposed by the Maharashtra government. If a case is registered against any person accused of forced conversion, it will be difficult for that person to get bail as this crime has been termed non-bailable.

Sunip Sen, a senior advocate of Bombay High Court said, to compel a person to give 60 days notice is ridiculous. "It is ultimately the person's choice since it is his fundamental right to convert. This right is being taken away. If the individual exercises their choice, how does the state comes into this?" asked advocate Sen.

According to the proposed law, those who seek to convert are expected to submit a notice of 60 days and are compelled to obtain permission from authorities before converting to any other religion. Conversions have to be registered within 25 days, else they will be treated as 'null and void'. Also, if a blood relative files a complaint of alleged unlawful conversion, the police will register an First Information Report and investigate.

On giving notice to the police or state for individual wanting to convert, advocate Sen said, "The right to practice and propagate religion, both, is subject to public order, morality and health. These don't feature in individual's choice. An individual practicing privately doesn't interfere in public order."

Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Nitesh Rane, told the media, "The draft of this Act has been prepared after a thorough study of the legal aspects and reference to various decisions of the Supreme Court."

As per the proposed law, if converted persons wished to return to their own religion, 'Ghar Wapasi,' they will be provided with legal protection and assistance under this Act.