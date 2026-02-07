Maharashtra Businessman Jumps To Death From Seventeenth Floor
Solapur: Sunil Sadarangani (59), who owned the once-popular Multani Bakery in Maharashtra’s Solapur, died by suicide by jumping from the 17th floor of a residential building on Vijaypur Road, police said.
The event took place at Panash Apartment in the afternoon. Sources said Sadarangani entered the building and chose to take the stairs to the rooftop rather than the elevator. Residents saw him on the rooftop with his hands clasped, seemingly in prayer, and quickly alerted the building’s security personnel.
A person from the Panache Apartment building tried to reason with him and bring him down. However, Sunil shook off the person's hand, went back up, and jumped to his death.
Police arrived shortly and secured the area. His body was subsequently sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been filed, and an investigation is going on.Senior police inspector Dada Gaikwad of the Vijayapur Naka Police Station is conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the reason for the suicide. He is trying to figue out whether he was under stress.
Dada Gaikwad said,"On Thursday, February 5, around 4:40 pm in the afternoon, Sunil Sadarangani went up to the 17th floor of Panashchaya. Eyewitnesses said he was seen standing with his hands folded."
After the news spread like wildfire in Solapur city, a large crowd of local residents gathered at the scene. Sunil Sadarangani had moved from Solapur to Pune a few years ago.Preliminary information suggests that he had been under stress for the past few days. It is suspected that this led him to commit suicide.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)