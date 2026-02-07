ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Businessman Jumps To Death From Seventeenth Floor

Solapur: Sunil Sadarangani (59), who owned the once-popular Multani Bakery in Maharashtra’s Solapur, died by suicide by jumping from the 17th floor of a residential building on Vijaypur Road, police said.

The event took place at Panash Apartment in the afternoon. Sources said Sadarangani entered the building and chose to take the stairs to the rooftop rather than the elevator. Residents saw him on the rooftop with his hands clasped, seemingly in prayer, and quickly alerted the building’s security personnel.

A person from the Panache Apartment building tried to reason with him and bring him down. However, Sunil shook off the person's hand, went back up, and jumped to his death.

Police arrived shortly and secured the area. His body was subsequently sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been filed, and an investigation is going on.Senior police inspector Dada Gaikwad of the Vijayapur Naka Police Station is conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the reason for the suicide. He is trying to figue out whether he was under stress.