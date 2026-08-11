Maharashtra Businessman Dies In Varanasi, Wife And Son Found Dead After Last Rites
A family's Kashi trip turned tragic after a Maharashtra businessman died, with his wife and son later found dead in their hotel.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Varanasi: A Maharashtra businessman died during a family trip to Varanasi, following which his wife and son were found dead in their hotel room, in an incident reported from the Laksa area.
The family had arrived in Varanasi on August 7 for a four-day visit. During their stay, they took a dip in the Ganga, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and visited various parts of the city.
The businessman, identified as Vishal Mukherjee, a resident of Raigad district in Maharashtra, reportedly fell seriously ill late on August 9 while staying at the hotel. He was taken to the BHU Trauma Centre for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.
The family subsequently performed his last rites at Harishchandra Ghat the following day.
Wife, Son Found Dead In Hotel Room
After the businessman's last rites, his wife and son returned to the hotel. When they did not open their room door for a considerable period, the hotel manager became suspicious. He knocked on the door but received no response and subsequently informed the police.
Police reached the hotel and opened the room, where the woman and her son were found dead. Police also recovered a packet of poison from the room.
The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Laksa police station.
Police Suspect Shock Over Businessman's Death
ADCP Gaurav Bangar said the preliminary investigation suggests that the woman and her son may have died by suicide following the businessman's death.
However, police are also investigating other possible angles, including the circumstances surrounding the deaths. According to the officer, the businessman's health had suddenly deteriorated at around midnight on August 9, following which he was taken to the BHU Trauma Centre, where he died.
After his last rites were performed, police received information that the hotel room was locked from inside and nobody was opening the door.
A police team reached the spot, opened the room and found the mother and son dead inside. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Police said the investigation is underway and further details will emerge after the post-mortem and examination of other aspects of the case.
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