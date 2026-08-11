ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Businessman Dies In Varanasi, Wife And Son Found Dead After Last Rites

Varanasi: A Maharashtra businessman died during a family trip to Varanasi, following which his wife and son were found dead in their hotel room, in an incident reported from the Laksa area.

The family had arrived in Varanasi on August 7 for a four-day visit. During their stay, they took a dip in the Ganga, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and visited various parts of the city.

The businessman, identified as Vishal Mukherjee, a resident of Raigad district in Maharashtra, reportedly fell seriously ill late on August 9 while staying at the hotel. He was taken to the BHU Trauma Centre for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The family subsequently performed his last rites at Harishchandra Ghat the following day.

Wife, Son Found Dead In Hotel Room

After the businessman's last rites, his wife and son returned to the hotel. When they did not open their room door for a considerable period, the hotel manager became suspicious. He knocked on the door but received no response and subsequently informed the police.

Police reached the hotel and opened the room, where the woman and her son were found dead. Police also recovered a packet of poison from the room.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Laksa police station.