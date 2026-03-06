Maharashtra Budget 2026: Crop Loan Waiver Up To Rs 2 Lakh, Memorial For Ajit Pawar
Prior to his untimely death, Ajit Pawar had kept nearly the entire budget presentation ready and this was tabled by CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.
Mumbai: For the first time in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The state budget presentation, which was almost kept ready by former deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, before his death in a plane crash on January 28, was tabled by CM Devendra Fadnavis, who has kept the finance portfolio with him.
The CM also paid tributes to Pawar and announced that a memorial will be built for him.
Fadnavis started his budget speech saying, "This year's budget is based on four pillars, progressive, sustainable, inclusive, and good governance for the state's all-round development."
Loan Waiver For Farmers
Listing out the outlay for the financial year 2026-2027, Fadnavis announced a waiver scheme for farmers, wherein loans of up to Rs 2 lakh will be written off. “Till September 30, 2025, loan of up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar farmers’ loan waiver scheme. A committee has been set up and eligible farmers will get the benefit," the CM announced.
The announcement comes at a time when farmers incurred a huge loss due to the unseasonal rainfall in February.
The budget presents a Rs 7,69,467 crore expenditure outlay and a revenue deficit of Rs 40,552 crore. "The government has been successful in keeping the fiscal deficit below three percent," said Fadnavis.
Rs 1500 Per Month For Women
Fadnavis said that the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' will continue and women will continue to receive Rs 1500 per month. He also announced the Thane-Borivali connectivity project, which will reduce travel time between western and central suburbs. The project is expected to be completed by June 2028, he said.
The budget proposes increasing the penalty for stamp duty from 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
Initiatives To Boost Urban Development
The CM said that digitisation of urban services is essential to manage the rapid urbanisation in Maharashtra. Speaking of the key initiatives in this sector, Fadnavis said bullet train route will be completed with three stations by 2027. The 'Third Mumbai' is expected to be developed in Uran area and the 'Fourth Mumbai' will be developed in Vadhan. Overall, 10 City Development Authorities will be created for the development of cities.
A total of 1,200 km of metro lines and 6,000 km of expressways will be developed across the state. Efforts are being made to connect South Mumbai to Samruddhi Highway by 2028 and the Versova-Bhayander coastal road is aimed to be completed by December 2028.
The Mumbai Metro Line 11 from Wadala to Gateway of India, like the Acqua line Metro 3, will be a completely underground project and cost Rs 23487 crore. "The project is planned to be extended from Dharavi Rehabilitation Project to Bandra Terminus," Fadnavis said.
Mumbai Metro Line No. 8 connecting Mumbai Airport and Navi Mumbai Airport is to be taken up at a cost of Rs 22862 crore. Taloja to Khandeshwar Metro Line 2 has improved the traffic system up to Navi Mumbai Airport and plans are afoot to weave a network of underground routes to remove traffic congestion. The first phase of the Goregaon-Mulund project connecting the eastern and western areas of Mumbai is in the final stages. The Panvel-Karjat corridor is in its final phase and will soon be opened to traffic.
Religious Tourism On Focus
Stressing on preventing illegal construction in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "A roadmap is being prepared to build 10 lakh new houses in MMR areas and ensure that no new unauthorised constructions take place."
Fadnavis said Mumbai and Pune are been set to become a $50 billion hub and efforts will be taken to create more than 295 gaming studios in Maharashtra, turning it into the world's top gaming destination. Also, Indian Institute of Creative Technology is set to start with the help of Bait Centre.
The CM also assured that the government is committed to expanding the airports in Shirdi, Nashik and Ratnagiri.
Also, the state is committed to developing religious tourism as of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, five are located in Maharashtra, he added.
