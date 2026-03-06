ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Budget 2026: Crop Loan Waiver Up To Rs 2 Lakh, Memorial For Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra CM and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and MoS Finance Ashish Jaiswal before presenting the state budget 2026-27 in state Assembly in Mumbai on Friday ( IANS/X/@Dev_Fadnavis )

By Prajakata Pol

Mumbai: For the first time in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The state budget presentation, which was almost kept ready by former deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, before his death in a plane crash on January 28, was tabled by CM Devendra Fadnavis, who has kept the finance portfolio with him.

The CM also paid tributes to Pawar and announced that a memorial will be built for him.

Fadnavis started his budget speech saying, "This year's budget is based on four pillars, progressive, sustainable, inclusive, and good governance for the state's all-round development."

Loan Waiver For Farmers

Listing out the outlay for the financial year 2026-2027, Fadnavis announced a waiver scheme for farmers, wherein loans of up to Rs 2 lakh will be written off. “Till September 30, 2025, loan of up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar farmers’ loan waiver scheme. A committee has been set up and eligible farmers will get the benefit," the CM announced.

The announcement comes at a time when farmers incurred a huge loss due to the unseasonal rainfall in February.

The budget presents a Rs 7,69,467 crore expenditure outlay and a revenue deficit of Rs 40,552 crore. "The government has been successful in keeping the fiscal deficit below three percent," said Fadnavis.

Rs 1500 Per Month For Women

Fadnavis said that the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' will continue and women will continue to receive Rs 1500 per month. He also announced the Thane-Borivali connectivity project, which will reduce travel time between western and central suburbs. The project is expected to be completed by June 2028, he said.