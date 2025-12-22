ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Bombay High Court Raps Maharashtra Government Over Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government over the Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground issue in Mumbai.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe said, "The Mumbai Municipal Commissioner is not serious about the Kanjurmarg dumping ground issue. The administration should not take the public for granted. Remember that breathing clean and healthy air is also a fundamental right of the people. The stench from the dumping ground can also affect young children."

"Therefore, it is the responsibility of the contractor and the administration to create a 24/7 helpline for grievance redressal regarding this problem. If this is not fulfilled, we will have to issue strict directives," the bench said.

The High Court directed the Maharashtra government to provide a detailed response on this matter during the hearing on Wednesday, January 24, 2026.

"We are fully aware of what the people here are currently suffering. Therefore, the administration should provide services for the welfare of the people, and not commercialise it. A dumping ground has a certain capacity, but the amount of waste dumped there increases manifold. So, are you waiting for the stench emanating from this area to reach the Mumbai airport? the bench asked.

​​The court also directed the state government to immediately start a 24-hour helpline for grievance redressal related to the Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

"They should also create a system where citizens can file complaints via email. It should be mandatory to respond to these complaints within an hour. Otherwise, we will have to issue a new contract to monitor the contractor," the High Court said.