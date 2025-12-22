Maharashtra | Bombay High Court Raps Maharashtra Government Over Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground
A PIL regarding the Kanjurmarg dumping ground was filed in the Bombay High Court by environmental activist Dayanand Stallion's NGO, Vanshakti.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government over the Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground issue in Mumbai.
A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe said, "The Mumbai Municipal Commissioner is not serious about the Kanjurmarg dumping ground issue. The administration should not take the public for granted. Remember that breathing clean and healthy air is also a fundamental right of the people. The stench from the dumping ground can also affect young children."
"Therefore, it is the responsibility of the contractor and the administration to create a 24/7 helpline for grievance redressal regarding this problem. If this is not fulfilled, we will have to issue strict directives," the bench said.
The High Court directed the Maharashtra government to provide a detailed response on this matter during the hearing on Wednesday, January 24, 2026.
"We are fully aware of what the people here are currently suffering. Therefore, the administration should provide services for the welfare of the people, and not commercialise it. A dumping ground has a certain capacity, but the amount of waste dumped there increases manifold. So, are you waiting for the stench emanating from this area to reach the Mumbai airport? the bench asked.
The court also directed the state government to immediately start a 24-hour helpline for grievance redressal related to the Kanjurmarg dumping ground.
"They should also create a system where citizens can file complaints via email. It should be mandatory to respond to these complaints within an hour. Otherwise, we will have to issue a new contract to monitor the contractor," the High Court said.
A committee under the supervision of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has held a meeting with the petitioners and heard their concerns. The petitioners informed the High Court that the Maharashtra government has formed a five-member committee, including the Chief Secretary, to address this issue.
The Maharashtra government also informed the High Court that discussions are underway with IIT Bombay regarding immediate measures to be taken in this regard.
The High Court had previously ordered the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, under the supervision of Eknath Shinde, who heads the Urban Development Department, to form a five-member committee to study the effects of the dumping.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the Kanjurmarg dumping ground was filed in the Bombay High Court by environmental activist Dayanand Stallion's NGO, Vanshakti. The petition states that due to the Maharashtra government's lack of planning, the Kanjurmarg dumping ground is causing immense suffering to the residents of the surrounding areas due to the foul smell.
While approximately 6,500 metric tons of solid waste are collected daily in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, 90 per cent of it is dumped at the Kanjurmarg landfill. Of the four landfills within the Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits, the Gorai landfill in Borivali has been closed since 2017, and the process of closing the Mulund landfill is underway.
Therefore, all of Mumbai's solid waste is being taken to the Deonar and Kanjurmarg landfills in the eastern suburbs. The land of the Deonar landfill has also been given for the Dharavi project, so if this landfill also has to be closed soon, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation does not have an alternative site available.
