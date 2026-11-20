ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Grants Relief To NCP MP Parth Pawar In Pune Land Deal Case

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Parth Pawar, the son of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has received significant relief from the Bombay High Court, regarding the alleged Mundhwa land scam. On Friday, the High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to name Parth Pawar as an accused in the case. The petition was filed by Right to Information (RTI) activist Hemant Patil.

Parth Pawar’s side argued that the petition lacked any merit, noting that the Bombay High Court had previously dismissed a similar petition. The state government informed the court that the petitioner had no connection with the matter and, therefore, lacked the standing to file the petition. Representatives for Parth Pawar stated he was being subjected to baseless allegations despite having no involvement in the case.

Taking note of this, the High Court asked the petitioner why, given that a similar petition had already been dismissed, the same issues were being raised again. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, dismissed the petition, reprimanding the petitioner for filing it without any proper research or supporting documentation.

Key Allegations In Petition

Hemant Patil claimed he was compelled to move the Bombay High Court, after both Mundhwa Police Station and the Pune Police Commissionerate failed to take action in the case, after he had approached them. The RTI activist alleged that the case registered in the alleged scam was filed only against individuals holding a mere 1 per cent of the shares in a particular company, while Parth Pawar holds 99 per cent of the shares in it.

Patil further alleged that the police administration was deliberately avoiding registering a case against Parth Pawar. He pointed out that in a bail application, even the court had asked the Director General of Police (DGP) why MP Parth Pawar has not been named as an accused in the scam.