Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Grants Relief To NCP MP Parth Pawar In Pune Land Deal Case
The High Court asked the petitioner why, given that a similar petition had already been dismissed, the same issues were being raised again.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Parth Pawar, the son of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has received significant relief from the Bombay High Court, regarding the alleged Mundhwa land scam. On Friday, the High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to name Parth Pawar as an accused in the case. The petition was filed by Right to Information (RTI) activist Hemant Patil.
Parth Pawar’s side argued that the petition lacked any merit, noting that the Bombay High Court had previously dismissed a similar petition. The state government informed the court that the petitioner had no connection with the matter and, therefore, lacked the standing to file the petition. Representatives for Parth Pawar stated he was being subjected to baseless allegations despite having no involvement in the case.
Taking note of this, the High Court asked the petitioner why, given that a similar petition had already been dismissed, the same issues were being raised again. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, dismissed the petition, reprimanding the petitioner for filing it without any proper research or supporting documentation.
Key Allegations In Petition
Hemant Patil claimed he was compelled to move the Bombay High Court, after both Mundhwa Police Station and the Pune Police Commissionerate failed to take action in the case, after he had approached them. The RTI activist alleged that the case registered in the alleged scam was filed only against individuals holding a mere 1 per cent of the shares in a particular company, while Parth Pawar holds 99 per cent of the shares in it.
Patil further alleged that the police administration was deliberately avoiding registering a case against Parth Pawar. He pointed out that in a bail application, even the court had asked the Director General of Police (DGP) why MP Parth Pawar has not been named as an accused in the scam.
The Bombay High Court has recently directed the state’s DGP to file a reply on the matter, after two individuals accused in the case filed applications for anticipatory bail in the court. It has also taken note of the points raised during the arguments presented in connection with these applications.
The Alleged Mundhwa Land Scam
It has been alleged that 40 acres of land in Mundhwa were purchased for a company owned by MP Parth Pawar. As the investigation into the case intensified, the police questioned Sheetal Tejwani, identified as the alleged mastermind, on two separate occasions.
It is alleged that a plot of land in Mundhwa, Pune, valued at Rs 1,800 crore, was acquired by Parth Pawar’s company for a mere Rs 300 crore. It has also been alleged that only Rs 500 was paid as stamp duty for the transaction. With Parth Pawar reportedly planning to develop an IT park and data centre in Koregaon Park, the Opposition has asked how a company with a capital of only Rs 1 lakh could possibly undertake such a venture.
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