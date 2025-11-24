ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Bombay HC Asks Top Officials To Visit Melghat Region To Curb Malnutrition

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed concerned senior officials of the Maharashtra government and review the situation with regard to malnutrition.

The High Court's directive came after it was brought to its notice that as many as 84,304 children have died in Maharashtra due to malnutrition in the last five years.

To prevent these child deaths, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil has directed all the senior officers concerned to go to Melghat and review the situation. It has also directed the Maharashtra government to inform when this tour will be organised during a hearing tomorrow.

The High Court underlined that it is beyond comprehension that there would be such a lack of medical facilities in some places in a state like Maharashtra, even in 2025.

Infographics for deaths due to Malnutrition in Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

The High Court expressed displeasure by saying that it is not something to be proud of that the number of child deaths has decreased to some extent in the recent past compared to the earlier period. It also said that such a large number of deaths are still occurring today.

The High Court also expressed serious concern about the child deaths occurring in remote areas of Maharashtra and took a dig at the Maharashtra government.

"Why do the orders given remain only on paper? Why is the number of trained doctors in remote areas so inadequate? What are the exact difficulties in providing scanning machines, X-rays, pathology labs, and other medical facilities?" it said.