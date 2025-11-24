Maharashtra | Bombay HC Asks Top Officials To Visit Melghat Region To Curb Malnutrition
The High Court expressed displeasure and serious concerns over the deaths due to malnutrition in Maharashtra.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed concerned senior officials of the Maharashtra government and review the situation with regard to malnutrition.
The High Court's directive came after it was brought to its notice that as many as 84,304 children have died in Maharashtra due to malnutrition in the last five years.
To prevent these child deaths, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil has directed all the senior officers concerned to go to Melghat and review the situation. It has also directed the Maharashtra government to inform when this tour will be organised during a hearing tomorrow.
The High Court underlined that it is beyond comprehension that there would be such a lack of medical facilities in some places in a state like Maharashtra, even in 2025.
The High Court expressed displeasure by saying that it is not something to be proud of that the number of child deaths has decreased to some extent in the recent past compared to the earlier period. It also said that such a large number of deaths are still occurring today.
The High Court also expressed serious concern about the child deaths occurring in remote areas of Maharashtra and took a dig at the Maharashtra government.
"Why do the orders given remain only on paper? Why is the number of trained doctors in remote areas so inadequate? What are the exact difficulties in providing scanning machines, X-rays, pathology labs, and other medical facilities?" it said.
The Court observed that it is clear that the Maharashtra government's approach to the serious problem of malnutrition is "extremely irresponsible".
It has directed the Principal Secretaries of the Public Health Department, Tribal Development, Women and Child Welfare, and Finance Departments to immediately visit Melghat in the Amravati district and review the situation there.
Rajendra Barma and social activist Bandu Sane have filed Public Interest Litigation with regard to children's deaths in Melghat and other tribal areas.
Earlier, a committee of experts from from Maharashtra government's medical department had visited Melghat, Chikhaldara, and Dharani areas. Some meetings were also held in Dharani, Chikhaldara. Various problems in Melghat, medicines, medical facilities, number of doctors, their presence, local level measures were discussed, and the photos were also presented before the court on behalf of the Maharashtra government.
Bandu Sane brought to the court's attention that the posts of gynecologist, pediatrician and dietician are still vacant in the Melghat area.
He contended that the Amravati District Magistrate is not speaking to locals. He further contended that only if this is done will it be possible to solve the problems.
The High Court maintained that the Maharashtra government should not take this issue lightly.
It also directed the principal secretaries of the Public Health, Tribal Development, Women and Child Welfare and Finance departments to explain their position in detail in an affidavit.
The division bench noted that this is a very unfortunate situation and that the issue of public health is being taken lightly by the Maharashtra government. It also said that doctors posted in tribal areas should be given more salary, so that they get some incentive considering the situation there, and the Maharashtra government should have some responsibility in this regard, and they should have an independent mechanism in this regard.
