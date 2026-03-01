ETV Bharat / state

12 Killed In blast At Explosives Factory In Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur: At least 12 people were killed in the blast at the explosives factory at Katol town in Nagpur district in Maharashtra, police officials said on Sunday.

The explosion took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, they said. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.