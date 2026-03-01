ETV Bharat / state

12 Killed In blast At Explosives Factory In Maharashtra's Nagpur

At least 12 people were killed in the blast at the SBL Energy Limited factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 1, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nagpur: At least 12 people were killed in the blast at the explosives factory at Katol town in Nagpur district in Maharashtra, police officials said on Sunday.

The explosion took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, they said. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.

This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.

TAGGED:

NAGPUR FACTORY BLAST
MAHARASHTRA
KATOL EXPLOSIVES FACTORY BLAST
EXPLOSIVES FACTORY BLAST IN NAGPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.