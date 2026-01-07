Maharashtra BJP Embarrassed As Local Leaders Forge 'Alliances' With Congress, AIMIM
The BJP has joined with the Congress in Ambarnath and with AIMIM in Akot. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed this local-level alliance.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST|
Updated : January 7, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has created a political storm in Maharashtra by forging an 'alliance' with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Akot and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. The BJP leaders have formed Akot Vikas Manch to secure a majority.
At the same time, the BJP to keep out Shiv Sena, has formed an alliance with the Congress in the Ambernath Municipal Council. This move has drawn a lot of criticism from the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group. In a scathing attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut called the BJP a "double-faced earthworm".
"This BJP is a double-faced earthworm that wriggles both ways. From Akot to Mira Bhayandar and Ambernath, the BJP has a secret alliance with the AIMIM and Congress. Haven't they turned green? They have gone in for nikkah conveniently. Nothing is real about them. They have done this to get Muslim votes," alleged Raut.
After hearing the severe criticism of Raut, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed this local-level alliance.
Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar has accused the BJP of being hypocrites and has accused the party of forgetting their principles for the sake of gaining a majority.
"On the one hand, the BJP is directly collaborating with the Congress in order to gain power, while on the other hand, it has promised everyone to form a Congress-free India. This is the hypocrisy of the BJP. The only reason these two parties have come together is to gain power. Our Shiv Sena, along with the BJP, won the most mayors and councillors in the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. The two parties campaigned amicably despite the rivalry that has been seen. The BJP will have to deal with severe repercussions if they continue with this unholy coalition before the elections," Kinikar said.
Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik alleged that in the upcoming Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has not fielded any candidates opposite the AIMIM.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has distanced itself from this controversy and said it is a local-level alliance and has nothing to do with their party.
Congress party spokesperson Sachin Sawant told ETV Bharat, "Local leaders have forged this alliance, which has nothing to do with our party. This alliance has nothing to do with the BJP also. This alliance has been formed by local leaders for their local issues, keeping the party politics out of it."
Read More