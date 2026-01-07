ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra BJP Embarrassed As Local Leaders Forge 'Alliances' With Congress, AIMIM

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has created a political storm in Maharashtra by forging an 'alliance' with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Akot and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. The BJP leaders have formed Akot Vikas Manch to secure a majority.

At the same time, the BJP to keep out Shiv Sena, has formed an alliance with the Congress in the Ambernath Municipal Council. This move has drawn a lot of criticism from the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group. In a scathing attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut called the BJP a "double-faced earthworm".

"This BJP is a double-faced earthworm that wriggles both ways. From Akot to Mira Bhayandar and Ambernath, the BJP has a secret alliance with the AIMIM and Congress. Haven't they turned green? They have gone in for nikkah conveniently. Nothing is real about them. They have done this to get Muslim votes," alleged Raut.

After hearing the severe criticism of Raut, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed this local-level alliance.

Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar has accused the BJP of being hypocrites and has accused the party of forgetting their principles for the sake of gaining a majority.