Maharashtra BJP Chief Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

Chavan had a late-night meeting with Shah in the national capital on Wednesday, during which he briefed him on recent political developments in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File/ANI)
By PTI

Published : December 11, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
Nagpur: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi for organisational discussions ahead of the civic polls in the state.

Chavan had a late-night meeting with Shah in the national capital on Wednesday, during which he briefed him on recent political developments in the state, sources said on Thursday. The state BJP head's visit followed discussions held between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on election preparations.

The sources said a summary of the discussions between Fadnavis and Shinde was conveyed to Shah during the meeting. BJP local body polls in-charge Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that constituents of the ruling Mahayuti, BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, would contest polls as allies.

In the polls to various municipal councils and nagar panchayats held on December 2, the Mahayuti constituents faced fierce competition from one another in a few places. In some areas, even supporters of the ruling allies came to blows. Poll authorities have not yet announced the schedule for elections to various civic bodies, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Elections to various local bodies in Maharashtra are to be completed by January 31, 2026, as per the Supreme Court's directive.

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAH
RAVINDRA CHAVAN

