ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Attacked By Neighbour Over Garbage Disposal Dispute, Man Succumbs To Injuries

Sangli: A man succumbed to injuries he had suffered in the neighbour’s attack over a dispute related to garbage disposal at Kupwad village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. He died on Tuesday, August 18, while the incident had happened on Saturday, August 15, claiming his wife’s life.

The deceased couple were identified as Mohan Kesarekar and Manisha Kesarekar. Their neighbour, Farid Shaikh, attacked the couple using a knife and a hammer. The Kupwad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police arrested the suspect and registered a case of double murder.

Originally from Hebbal in the Khanapur tehsil of Karnataka, the Kesarekar family, including their two children, had been residing in Kupwad for the past few years. Mohan, a mason by trade, had moved to Shyamnagar some years ago. Their neighbour, Farid, who lived alone, frequently picked quarrels with the Kesarekar family over trivial matters.

On the morning of August 15, when Manisha stepped into the courtyard, Farid confronted her, picking a fight over the disposal of garbage and spitting. Hearing the commotion, her husband Mohan came outside. The argument escalated, and Farid struck Mohan on the head with a hammer and then attacked Manisha with a knife.