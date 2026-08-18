Maharashtra: Attacked By Neighbour Over Garbage Disposal Dispute, Man Succumbs To Injuries
His wife, too, was injured and passed away on the day of the incident on August 15; the police have arrested the accused.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Sangli: A man succumbed to injuries he had suffered in the neighbour’s attack over a dispute related to garbage disposal at Kupwad village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. He died on Tuesday, August 18, while the incident had happened on Saturday, August 15, claiming his wife’s life.
The deceased couple were identified as Mohan Kesarekar and Manisha Kesarekar. Their neighbour, Farid Shaikh, attacked the couple using a knife and a hammer. The Kupwad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police arrested the suspect and registered a case of double murder.
Originally from Hebbal in the Khanapur tehsil of Karnataka, the Kesarekar family, including their two children, had been residing in Kupwad for the past few years. Mohan, a mason by trade, had moved to Shyamnagar some years ago. Their neighbour, Farid, who lived alone, frequently picked quarrels with the Kesarekar family over trivial matters.
On the morning of August 15, when Manisha stepped into the courtyard, Farid confronted her, picking a fight over the disposal of garbage and spitting. Hearing the commotion, her husband Mohan came outside. The argument escalated, and Farid struck Mohan on the head with a hammer and then attacked Manisha with a knife.
The couple's daughter threw a piece of wood at Farid while he was attacking her parents. After the attack, Farid fled the scene on his bicycle. Following the incident, the critically injured couple were admitted to the Government Hospital in Miraj.
Following the attack, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar visited the government hospital in Miraj on August 15 to console the family and demanded that the case against the assailant be tried in a fast-track court and that he be sentenced to death.
The incident has sparked outrage across the district; various social organisations and the Muslim community have condemned the act and submitted a memorandum to the Kupwad MIDC police demanding the death penalty for the suspect.
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