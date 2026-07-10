ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra ATS Questions 112 Persons Over ‘Links’ With Pak-Based Gangster Shahzad Bhatti

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday launched a statewide operation during which it questioned 112 persons allegedly linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.

Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to allegedly influence youths towards anti-national activities, an ATS official said. He said that teams from all 14 ATS units simultaneously carried out the operation in the morning.