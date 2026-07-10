Maharashtra ATS Questions 112 Persons Over ‘Links’ With Pak-Based Gangster Shahzad Bhatti
An ATS official said that Shahzad Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to allegedly influence youths towards anti-national activities
By PTI
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday launched a statewide operation during which it questioned 112 persons allegedly linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.
Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to allegedly influence youths towards anti-national activities, an ATS official said. He said that teams from all 14 ATS units simultaneously carried out the operation in the morning.
The ATS is questioning the identified individuals to verify the nature of their alleged links with the Pakistan-based gangster and gather further evidence in connection with the probe, the official said. The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited, he added.
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