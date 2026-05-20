Maharashtra ATS Busts Arms Smuggling Racket, Arrests 22-Year-Old Social Media Influencer With Pistols, Live Cartridges
ATS is conducting further investigations, including raids on residences of two other accused, Rupesh and Rohel, who are absconding.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Nagpur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a racket involving smuggling of firearms brought into Maharashtra from Madhya Pradesh. In the operation, a 22-year-old youth from Wardha was arrested, and two pistols, four magazines, and 94 live cartridges, seized from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Shubham Pawar (22), a social media influencer. His two accomplices, Rupesh Shinde and Rohel Shinde are absconding.
According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed under various sections by officer-in-charge Nilesh Lal Singh at the Raipur Police Station in the Buldhana district, the ATS is conducting further investigations, including raids on the residences of the other two accused, Rupesh and Rohel. The ATS has also seized Pawar's iPhone 16 PRO MAX cellphone.
The ATS has booked Pawar under Section 3, 5, 7, 25, of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 135(iii) of the Maharashtra Police Act.
ATS is now conducting a detailed investigation of the accused and the network, with likelihood of more people being involved. The initial investigation has revealed that Pawar and some of his accomplices had been smuggling a large quantity of firearms into Maharashtra from Madhya Pradesh. An inquiry has been initiated to determine whether these weapons were intended to be supplied for criminal activities within the state, or utilised as part of a larger conspiracy.
The Police Operation
According to the FIR, filed in the Raipur police station of Buldhana district, "Policeman Anant Sahebrao Kalamkar heard Inspector Kishore Kumar Rajput of the ATS sharing reliable intelligence inputs with officer in-charge Nilesh Salunke, that Shubham Pawar was at the residence of a relative in Atri Koli village in Buldhana district midnight on Sunday (May 17)." The FIR also states, "He was carrying with him a pistol and live cartridges."
The information was immediately passed onto the investigating team, which was dispatched to take action. Acting on this information, teams of Akola police, ATS and Nagpur police launched a joint operation and laid a trap in the vicinity of Samruddhi Expressway. Sensing police presence, Rohel and Rupesh fled.
The police then reached the residence of Deepak Shinde, Shubham Pawar's relative. The operation was conducted approximately between 1-1.30 am in the interim night of May 19-20.
The FIR states the teams left their vehicles away and walked stealthily to Shinde's house. "When we reached the residence, a lady was standing by the door of the house. She said she was Sunita Shinde. We questioned her whether Shubham was present. She gave us a vague answer. While we questioned her, a young man walked in, asked us what we wanted and revealed that he was Shubham," says the FIR.
Police immediately identified the accused and arrested him, and seized his car (Regd No: MH 20 DJ 8687, and have so far recovered a cache of 10 firearms and 400 live rounds, which includes the two pistols, four magazines, and 94 live cartridges recovered from Pawar's possession.
Preliminary questioning revealed Pawar and his accomplices had planned to enter Maharashtra via a clandestine route from MP, in the region bordering Jalgaon. The inputs received also suggested that the accused were planning to sell the arms illegally in this region.
The ATS tracked him down with the aid of technical intelligence and their local intelligence network. Subsequently, on Monday (May 18) afternoon, teams from the Nagpur and Akola ATS jointly raided Pimpri Koli.