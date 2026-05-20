ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra ATS Busts Arms Smuggling Racket, Arrests 22-Year-Old Social Media Influencer With Pistols, Live Cartridges

Nagpur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a racket involving smuggling of firearms brought into Maharashtra from Madhya Pradesh. In the operation, a 22-year-old youth from Wardha was arrested, and two pistols, four magazines, and 94 live cartridges, seized from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Shubham Pawar (22), a social media influencer. His two accomplices, Rupesh Shinde and Rohel Shinde are absconding.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed under various sections by officer-in-charge Nilesh Lal Singh at the Raipur Police Station in the Buldhana district, the ATS is conducting further investigations, including raids on the residences of the other two accused, Rupesh and Rohel. The ATS has also seized Pawar's iPhone 16 PRO MAX cellphone.

The ATS has booked Pawar under Section 3, 5, 7, 25, of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 135(iii) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

ATS is now conducting a detailed investigation of the accused and the network, with likelihood of more people being involved. The initial investigation has revealed that Pawar and some of his accomplices had been smuggling a large quantity of firearms into Maharashtra from Madhya Pradesh. An inquiry has been initiated to determine whether these weapons were intended to be supplied for criminal activities within the state, or utilised as part of a larger conspiracy.

The Police Operation

According to the FIR, filed in the Raipur police station of Buldhana district, "Policeman Anant Sahebrao Kalamkar heard Inspector Kishore Kumar Rajput of the ATS sharing reliable intelligence inputs with officer in-charge Nilesh Salunke, that Shubham Pawar was at the residence of a relative in Atri Koli village in Buldhana district midnight on Sunday (May 17)." The FIR also states, "He was carrying with him a pistol and live cartridges."