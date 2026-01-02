ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narvekar Accused Of Threatening Members Of Opposition Parties

Mumbai: In a major development, the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narvekar, has been accused of putting pressure on members of opposition parties from submitting their nomination forms at the scrutiny office in South Mumbai.

A video has gone viral showing Narvekar preventing these candidates from submitting their nomination forms, on December 30, 2025, from 4 PM onwards. The was a fracas as the candidates from the opposition parties accused Narvekar of misusing his powers over the police present and not letting the opposition party members submit their forms. This complaint was filed by Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) and Republican Party of India candidates from ward numbers 224-227 in Mumbai.

"Our candidates of ward number 224, 225, 226 and Ruksana Shaikh of 227, were present around 4 PM at the Returning Office. We had taken the tokens and wanted the final stamp from the Returning Officer (RO). Narvekar was present with a number of his security people and supporters. There was a crowd, which was unnecessary. I saw him and had to forcibly push our candidates inside the RO's cabin, else later they would object to us being delayed. However, the policemen tried prevent our candidates from going inside, and we realised Narvekar had manipulated this entire thing. After they were inside, Narvekar put pressure on the police and got them thrown out," alleged Parichay Bhoir of VBA.

Early in the day on Friday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut had accused the State Election Commission, Maharashtra of erasing the footage from their recording from 4 PM onwards. He alleged that Narvekar had a role to play in this entire incident.

"We want the CCTV footage of December 30, 2025, from 4:00 PM onwards. According to my information, this footage has disappeared. How has this footage disappeared, when the Speaker is involved?" questioned Raut at a press conference.

In the meantime, Ruben Mascarehnas, the spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said their candidate, Dr Laura D'Souza filed a written complaint to the RO demanding to release the footage at the office on December 30, 2025. A formal letter has been written even by Preeti Sharma Menon, a member of the national executive of the AAP.