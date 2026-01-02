Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narvekar Accused Of Threatening Members Of Opposition Parties
Narvekar was present at the returning office, the day after three of his family members had already filed their nomination forms.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST|
Updated : January 2, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Mumbai: In a major development, the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narvekar, has been accused of putting pressure on members of opposition parties from submitting their nomination forms at the scrutiny office in South Mumbai.
A video has gone viral showing Narvekar preventing these candidates from submitting their nomination forms, on December 30, 2025, from 4 PM onwards. The was a fracas as the candidates from the opposition parties accused Narvekar of misusing his powers over the police present and not letting the opposition party members submit their forms. This complaint was filed by Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) and Republican Party of India candidates from ward numbers 224-227 in Mumbai.
"Our candidates of ward number 224, 225, 226 and Ruksana Shaikh of 227, were present around 4 PM at the Returning Office. We had taken the tokens and wanted the final stamp from the Returning Officer (RO). Narvekar was present with a number of his security people and supporters. There was a crowd, which was unnecessary. I saw him and had to forcibly push our candidates inside the RO's cabin, else later they would object to us being delayed. However, the policemen tried prevent our candidates from going inside, and we realised Narvekar had manipulated this entire thing. After they were inside, Narvekar put pressure on the police and got them thrown out," alleged Parichay Bhoir of VBA.
Early in the day on Friday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut had accused the State Election Commission, Maharashtra of erasing the footage from their recording from 4 PM onwards. He alleged that Narvekar had a role to play in this entire incident.
"We want the CCTV footage of December 30, 2025, from 4:00 PM onwards. According to my information, this footage has disappeared. How has this footage disappeared, when the Speaker is involved?" questioned Raut at a press conference.
In the meantime, Ruben Mascarehnas, the spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said their candidate, Dr Laura D'Souza filed a written complaint to the RO demanding to release the footage at the office on December 30, 2025. A formal letter has been written even by Preeti Sharma Menon, a member of the national executive of the AAP.
"Our candidate from 227 ward, Margaret D'Costa, was prevented from submitting her form, and Narvekar was present there. He had already accompanied his family members, the three candidates on December 29, 2025, so why was he present again at the time of the filing of opposition party members?" Mascarehnas told ETV Bharat.
"He had gone and sat inside the RO's office, to ensure the candidates of opposition parties would have deliberately got delayed. This sort of subtle manipulation is a deliberate conspiracy to ensure there are no opponents. Now you will see the SEC will declare ward number 224-227 as unopposed and his party members will be declared as winners," Mascarehnas said.
The AAP has threatened to move the Bombay High Court to seek intervention. In the meantime, the SEC, Maharashtra, has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, asking him to send a report.
Narvekar rubbished the allegations. He said, "When the opposition is confident of losing, they are raking up unnecessary issues. This is a fake narrative being spread by the Opposition parties."
"On the contrary, these opposition members surrounded and threatened me," claimed Narvekar, who is a BJP MLA from Colaba.
Read More