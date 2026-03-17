ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Assembly Passes Anti-Conversion Bill

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: The ‘Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026’—a bill aimed to regulate religious conversions in the state—was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. The bill, which was passed in the legislative assembly following a debate spanning nearly five hours, is being taken up for discussion in the legislative council on Tuesday.

The bill includes provisions for a punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh for anyone found engaging in forced religious conversion. During the discussion, differing opinions regarding the bill were observed within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged members not to harbour any misconceptions regarding the bill. Furthermore, he requested the House to set aside various circulating rumors about the legislation and approve the bill. "This bill is not directed against any specific religion, but applies equally to all religions," he said.

Fadnavis told the house, "Maharashtra is not the first state to introduce a Freedom of Religion Bill as 12 other states have already enacted similar laws." The CM claimed that there had been instances of religious conversion “resulting from coercion, inducement, or fraud that have often given rise to issues of law and order. Consequently, this legislation is being introduced to bring clarity to this matter."

"While Article 25, of the Constitution of India grants every individual the right to freedom of religion, the Supreme Court has affirmed that enacting legislation to prevent forced conversions is constitutionally valid. This law is not intended to impose a blanket ban on religious conversions, but rather to curb conversions brought about through coercion, duress, or fraudulent means," he added.

He stated that conversions effected in such a manner will not be deemed valid, nor will a marriage solemnised solely on the basis of an unlawful conversion be recognised as legitimate. He cautioned, "However, the final decision regarding such matters will rest with the courts."

A child born after such conversion will be deemed to belong to the mother's religion, and custody of the child shall remain with the mother.

Fadnavis further clarified that under this law, “If an individual is found guilty, they may face imprisonment for up to seven years”. "Furthermore, if the same offense is committed repeatedly, the law provides for a prison term of up to ten years," Fadnavis told the house.

MLAs from various political parties expressed their views regarding this bill. Some aired apprehension while some questioned the intent.