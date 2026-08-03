ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Law Comes Into Force; Provides For Punishment Up To 7 Yrs In Jail

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law has come into force after receiving President Droupadi Murmu’s assent and being published in the official gazette, paving the way for action against religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage.

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of the state legislature during the budget session in March, received Presidential assent and was notified in the state gazette on July 30. Under the new law, a person intending to embrace another faith must inform the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance. The prescribed post-conversion procedures must also be followed.

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, makes religious conversions carried out through force, coercion, fraud, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, or marriage-related deception a punishable offence.

A first-time offender can face imprisonment of up to seven years. The punishment can extend to 10 years for repeat offences. The law also allows the victim’s parents, siblings and other close relatives to lodge a complaint.