Maharashtra ANTF Busts Three Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru; Drugs Worth Rs 55.88 Crore Seized, Four Held
The operation began last week when Maharashtra ANTF raided a site in Navi Mumbai and arrested an accused along with drugs.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has busted an inter-state drug manufacturing and distribution network, dismantling three mephedrone units in Bengaluru and seizing contraband worth Rs 55.88 crore, police said.
So far four persons have been arrested and search is on for two others in connection with a case registered in Maharashtra last week. It has come to light that the accused were allegedly running three mephedrone manufacturing units in Bengaluru, one of which was under the name 'RJ Event'.
The chain of events began on December 21 when ANTF's Konkan unit raided Vashi in Navi Mumbai and arrested Abdul Qadir Rashid Shaikh on Pune-Mumbai Highway along with drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore. During interrogation, Shaikh revealed many things, based on which, a case was registered and investigations launched.
Shaikh led the probe team to arrest another accused, Prashant Yallappa Patil, a resident of Belagavi and a key person linked to the manufacturing of mephedrone at three units in Bengaluru.
Based on information provided by Patil, Maharashtra Police, in an operation led by ANTF chief Sharda Raut and superintendent M M Makandar, raided the three mephedrone units at Horamavu, Yarappanahalli and Kannur in Bengaluru and arrested Suraj Ramesh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi, both residents of Rajasthan. A total of 21.4 kg of drugs, including 4.1 kg of mephedrone, 17 kg of liquid mephedrone and items used in manufacturing the contraband, were seized, an official said adding, the total value of the items seized is Rs 55.88 crore.
Preliminary findings revealed that mephedrone was produced at these units and allegedly supplied to multiple states, and the proceeds of crime were used in purchasing real estate in Bengaluru, he said.
Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far and efforts are on to nab two other suspects, he added.
