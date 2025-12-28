ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra ANTF Busts Three Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru; Drugs Worth Rs 55.88 Crore Seized, Four Held

Bengaluru: The Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has busted an inter-state drug manufacturing and distribution network, dismantling three mephedrone units in Bengaluru and seizing contraband worth Rs 55.88 crore, police said.

So far four persons have been arrested and search is on for two others in connection with a case registered in Maharashtra last week. It has come to light that the accused were allegedly running three mephedrone manufacturing units in Bengaluru, one of which was under the name 'RJ Event'.

The chain of events began on December 21 when ANTF's Konkan unit raided Vashi in Navi Mumbai and arrested Abdul Qadir Rashid Shaikh on Pune-Mumbai Highway along with drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore. During interrogation, Shaikh revealed many things, based on which, a case was registered and investigations launched.

Shaikh led the probe team to arrest another accused, Prashant Yallappa Patil, a resident of Belagavi and a key person linked to the manufacturing of mephedrone at three units in Bengaluru.