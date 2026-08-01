Maharashtra: A Geographic Information System Expert Who Quit Corporate Job To Bring Water To Drought-Hit Marathwada Villages
Parmeshwar Paul, who once trekked miles for water during his childhood, now uses satellite mapping, hydrological surveys, and community participation to improve rural lives.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Nanded: A boy from a drought-prone region of Marathwada, who once trekked miles for water during his childhood, went on to become a Geographic Information System (GIS) expert. He eventually left a stable corporate job to return to his village. Today, thanks to his scientific planning, a new revolution in water conservation has taken place across more than 123 water-scarce villages.
Leveraging satellite maps, hydrological surveys, and community participation, the storage of millions of litres of water has become possible. This is the inspiring story of GIS expert and water conservation activist Parmeshwar Paul and his 'Jaldoot Network'.
Paul experienced the drought conditions of Latur district in Marathwada firsthand while growing up. As a child, he had to walk for kilometres just to fetch drinking water. This water crisis left a lasting impression on his mind. In 2011, he began a career in the field of GIS in Pune. Despite having a good job, a stable life, and a promising future, he made a major decision in 2012 to return to his village.
Over the past 14 years, Paul has utilised science and technology directly for rural development. Through satellite mapping, hydrological surveys, and scientific planning, strategies were devised to capture every drop of rainwater in villages where wells used to run dry. Initiatives such as farm ponds, stream deepening, tree plantation, river rejuvenation, and various water conservation activities have brought about a significant transformation in more than 123 water-scarce villages.
The 'Jaldoot Network' serves as an inspiration for drought-affected regions. Lakhs of litres of water are being stored in these villages, helping to raise groundwater levels. However, the hallmark of Parmeshwar Paul's work is that he transformed water conservation from a mere technical project into a people's movement.
By bringing together villagers, farmers, and voluntary organisations, he empowered each village to manage its own water resources. Today, successful water conservation models are being established in many villages across Marathwada. This journey undertaken by Parmeshwar Paul and the 'Jaldoot Network' is proving to be an inspiration for other drought-affected areas in the state as well.