ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: A Geographic Information System Expert Who Quit Corporate Job To Bring Water To Drought-Hit Marathwada Villages

Nanded: A boy from a drought-prone region of Marathwada, who once trekked miles for water during his childhood, went on to become a Geographic Information System (GIS) expert. He eventually left a stable corporate job to return to his village. Today, thanks to his scientific planning, a new revolution in water conservation has taken place across more than 123 water-scarce villages.

Leveraging satellite maps, hydrological surveys, and community participation, the storage of millions of litres of water has become possible. This is the inspiring story of GIS expert and water conservation activist Parmeshwar Paul and his 'Jaldoot Network'.

Paul experienced the drought conditions of Latur district in Marathwada firsthand while growing up. As a child, he had to walk for kilometres just to fetch drinking water. This water crisis left a lasting impression on his mind. In 2011, he began a career in the field of GIS in Pune. Despite having a good job, a stable life, and a promising future, he made a major decision in 2012 to return to his village.