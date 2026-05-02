ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 4-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Murdered In Pune; 65-Year-Old Arrested

Villagers gather in protest near the Bhairavnath temple after the brutal crime in Bhor, Pune district. ( IANS )

Pune: In a horrifying incident, in the village of Bhor in Pune district, a 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting and brutally murdering a four-year-old girl.

After the child went missing for a while, her relatives searched for her and launched a search operation. During this search, CCTV footage from a private residence showed the accused in the company of the girl, an official stated while speaking to the media.

According to a few reports, the child had gone to stay with her grandmother in Nasrapur for the summer holidays. Around noon, while she was playing in the vicinity of the Nasrapur Ram Temple, the accused lured her to a nearby cattle shed, where he brutally assaulted the child and then murdered her.

The official added that the accused was arrested shortly thereafter. A police officer told the media, "The accused lured the young girl away by promising her a treat. He then took her to a shed within a cattle shed, where he sexually assaulted and murdered her."

A wave of outrage has swept across the entire district in the wake of this incident. Hundreds of villagers rushed to the police outpost, demanding strict action against the accused. Subsequently, the irate mob staged protests and blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, causing a massive traffic jam.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill pacified the crowd and assured the public that the chargesheet in this crime would be filed within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has launched scathing criticism of the government, primarily against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Affairs Ministry. Sushma Andhare, a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), remarked, "The Chief Minister is absolutely not concerned with such developments. He is absolutely preoccupied with self-promotion."