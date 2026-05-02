Maharashtra: 4-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Murdered In Pune; 65-Year-Old Arrested
A 65-year-old man in Bhor, Pune, was arrested for sexually assaulting and murdering a four-year-old girl, sparking district-wide outrage and protests.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST|
Updated : May 2, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Pune: In a horrifying incident, in the village of Bhor in Pune district, a 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting and brutally murdering a four-year-old girl.
After the child went missing for a while, her relatives searched for her and launched a search operation. During this search, CCTV footage from a private residence showed the accused in the company of the girl, an official stated while speaking to the media.
According to a few reports, the child had gone to stay with her grandmother in Nasrapur for the summer holidays. Around noon, while she was playing in the vicinity of the Nasrapur Ram Temple, the accused lured her to a nearby cattle shed, where he brutally assaulted the child and then murdered her.
The official added that the accused was arrested shortly thereafter. A police officer told the media, "The accused lured the young girl away by promising her a treat. He then took her to a shed within a cattle shed, where he sexually assaulted and murdered her."
A wave of outrage has swept across the entire district in the wake of this incident. Hundreds of villagers rushed to the police outpost, demanding strict action against the accused. Subsequently, the irate mob staged protests and blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, causing a massive traffic jam.
Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill pacified the crowd and assured the public that the chargesheet in this crime would be filed within 15 days.
Meanwhile, the Opposition has launched scathing criticism of the government, primarily against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Affairs Ministry. Sushma Andhare, a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), remarked, "The Chief Minister is absolutely not concerned with such developments. He is absolutely preoccupied with self-promotion."
Back in Nasrapur, the local Traders' Association called for a total bandh on Saturday. All shops remain closed in protest, while villagers staged a protest in the morning near the Bhairavnath temple.
According to villagers, the accused, who allegedly sexually assaulted and killed the toddler, has previously served two prison terms. A case has been registered against him previously for raping a 75-year-old woman. Furthermore, in another case, the senior citizen was suspected of having assaulted his own niece. Villagers reported that the suspect was released from prison 5-6 years ago.
Supriya Sule Reacts
Member of Parliament Supriya Sule wrote on X a post condemning this crime. She also appealed to the protestors to remain calm and reassured them that strict police action would be taken against the perpetrator.
She wrote, "The incident in Nasrapur is one that has brought disgrace to humanity. I have spoken to the Superintendent of Pune Rural Police about this inhuman incident. He has given an assurance that the strictest possible action will be taken against the accused who committed this heinous crime. I remain in constant contact with the government and the administration regarding this matter."
She also said that efforts are being taken to ensure that the victim's family receives justice. She further wrote, "I humbly request that citizens understand this is a collective stance: that the perpetrator receives the harshest possible punishment and that the victim receives justice. The police have taken cognisance of your strong sentiments and I appeal to you all to exercise restraint in this matter. Strictest possible action will be taken against the accused person."
Sule tagged the Chief Minister’s office of the state and the Pune Rural Police.
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