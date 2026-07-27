ETV Bharat / state

Mahananda Riverfront To Be Modelled On Sabarmati, Bengal Tourism Minister Inspects Site

Siliguri: Adhering to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, the banks of the Mahananda River in West Bengal's Siliguri city are set to be developed along the lines of Gujarat's Sabarmati Riverfront. Along with this, the adjoining Surya Sen Park, one of the city's major recreational hubs, will undergo a comprehensive upgradation.

On Monday, Shankar Ghosh, MLA of Siliguri and state Tourism Minister, visited the site to inspect the park's infrastructure. He was accompanied by some officials from Kolkata's Nicco Park, who will help to draft the blueprint for the park's overall development and the riverfront project.

Highlighting the site's potential to boost tourism, Ghosh said, "Special initiatives have been taken to modernise and enhance the appeal of Surya Sen Park and the Mahananda riverfront to further advance Siliguri's tourism prospects. Equal importance is being given to both public convenience and tourist attraction."

It is worth noting that there has been a long-standing demand to revamp Surya Sen Park. During the tenure of the previous government, facilities such as mountaineering training and joyrides were introduced in the park, but these lie in disrepair due to lack of maintenance.