Mahananda Riverfront To Be Modelled On Sabarmati, Bengal Tourism Minister Inspects Site
Following remodelling, Mahananda riverfront in Siliguri will have a separate zone for senior citizens and a play area for children, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Siliguri: Adhering to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, the banks of the Mahananda River in West Bengal's Siliguri city are set to be developed along the lines of Gujarat's Sabarmati Riverfront. Along with this, the adjoining Surya Sen Park, one of the city's major recreational hubs, will undergo a comprehensive upgradation.
On Monday, Shankar Ghosh, MLA of Siliguri and state Tourism Minister, visited the site to inspect the park's infrastructure. He was accompanied by some officials from Kolkata's Nicco Park, who will help to draft the blueprint for the park's overall development and the riverfront project.
Highlighting the site's potential to boost tourism, Ghosh said, "Special initiatives have been taken to modernise and enhance the appeal of Surya Sen Park and the Mahananda riverfront to further advance Siliguri's tourism prospects. Equal importance is being given to both public convenience and tourist attraction."
It is worth noting that there has been a long-standing demand to revamp Surya Sen Park. During the tenure of the previous government, facilities such as mountaineering training and joyrides were introduced in the park, but these lie in disrepair due to lack of maintenance.
The Tourism Minister has now taken the initiative to overhaul the park. He explained that the entire area would be developed through two main projects. The first project involves extensive renovation of Surya Sen Park's infrastructure and introduction of two new, modern rides. Plans are also in place to install a cafeteria, a dedicated zone for children's birthday parties, and a cable car service for people. Additionally, a special rooftop viewing area will be constructed to allow visitors to enjoy the scenic views of the hills.
The second project will focus on developing the banks of the Mahananda River. The riverfront development will be executed in compliance with NGT guidelines, using the beautification of Gujarat's Sabarmati Riverfront as a model. A special enclave designed for senior citizens and children will also be created as part of this project.
Ghosh clarified that there would be a special enclave where senior citizens can walk or chat in a peaceful atmosphere. At the same time, there would be safe play areas for children there, allowing grandparents to spend time with their grandchildren without any worry.
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