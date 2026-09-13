ETV Bharat / state

Elephant 'Mahadevi' Returns To Nandani After 409 Days, Devotees Give Grand Welcome

Kolhapur: Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, the elephant associated with the Swastishri Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Math in Nandani village of Shirol taluka, returned to the village after 409 days.

Mahadevi reached the Nandani Math premises at around 1.30 am. As she entered the Nishidhika area, devotees showered her with flowers and raised slogans welcoming their beloved elephant. Swastishri Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami, head of the institute, was also present.

The elephant was brought from an elephant rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, along with a team of 42 personnel. The Forest Department, Vantara team and medical staff safely brought Mahadevi to the Madhuri residence, a specially prepared facility at the Nandani Math premises.

Earlier, hundreds of devotees had gathered at Kini toll plaza and Gandhi Chowk in Nandani to welcome Mahadevi. Residents decorated the entrances of their homes with rangoli. When the animal ambulance reached Gandhi Chowk, devotees showered flowers on Mahadevi and celebrated her return after more than a year.