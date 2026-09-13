Elephant 'Mahadevi' Returns To Nandani After 409 Days, Devotees Give Grand Welcome
The elephant was brought from a rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, along with a team of 42 personnel.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 8:47 AM IST
Kolhapur: Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, the elephant associated with the Swastishri Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Math in Nandani village of Shirol taluka, returned to the village after 409 days.
Mahadevi reached the Nandani Math premises at around 1.30 am. As she entered the Nishidhika area, devotees showered her with flowers and raised slogans welcoming their beloved elephant. Swastishri Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami, head of the institute, was also present.
The elephant was brought from an elephant rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, along with a team of 42 personnel. The Forest Department, Vantara team and medical staff safely brought Mahadevi to the Madhuri residence, a specially prepared facility at the Nandani Math premises.
Earlier, hundreds of devotees had gathered at Kini toll plaza and Gandhi Chowk in Nandani to welcome Mahadevi. Residents decorated the entrances of their homes with rangoli. When the animal ambulance reached Gandhi Chowk, devotees showered flowers on Mahadevi and celebrated her return after more than a year.
Vantara CEO Vihan Karani, Nandani Math's Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami, Varur Math's Swastishri Dharmasen Bhattarak and Kolhapur Math's Swastishri Lakshmisen Bhattarak Mahaswami were present. MPs, MLAs and other public representatives also attended the welcome ceremony.
Mahadevi had spent more than a year at Vantara, an elephant care and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat established under the vision of Anant Ambani. She underwent medical treatment there and has now been declared healthy.
Similar facilities have been arranged for her at the Nandani Math, with a medical team kept ready to monitor her health.
Vantara CEO Vihan Karani said Anant Ambani had promised that Mahadevi would return to Nandani within a year and that the commitment had now been fulfilled.
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