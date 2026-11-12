ETV Bharat / state

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED to Seek Production Warrant for Saurabh Chandrakar

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to approach the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for a production warrant against Mahadev online betting app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, after a CBI court declined to entertain its application seeking his custody.

Chandrakar was produced before the Special CBI Court in Chhattisgarh capital on Thursday after the expiry of his eight-day CBI remand. The court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody until November 19.

ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey said Chandrakar was also an accused in the money-laundering case registered by the agency in connection with the Mahadev betting app. The ED had obtained an open-ended non-bailable warrant against him from the Special PMLA Court in Raipur in 2023. A Red Notice was subsequently issued through Interpol, he said.

According to the ED, Chandrakar was initially in Dubai, following which the agency sent an extradition request to the authorities there. He later moved to Oman, prompting another extradition request. The Oman court eventually accepted the extradition request, and Chandrakar was brought to India, Pandey said.

The CBI also has two cases against Chandrakar. He was brought to Raipur on November 4, after which the agency secured eight days of custodial remand to question him at its headquarters in Delhi.

As his CBI remand ended on Thursday, the ED approached the Special CBI Court seeking permission to execute the non-bailable warrant issued by the PMLA court. The agency also sought 14 days of judicial custody, according to its counsel.

However, the CBI court declined to entertain the application, observing that Chandrakar had been remanded to judicial custody by that court, while the non-bailable warrant had been issued by the Special PMLA Court.