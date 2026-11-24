ETV Bharat / state

Mahadev Betting App Probe: HC Relief Paves Way For ED To Arrest Delhi-Based Lawyer

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Delhi-based lawyer for allegedly taking over Rs 15 crore from Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app scam, on the promise of managing judges and officials, the agency's counsel said on Tuesday.

A special PMLA court here late Monday night remanded the accused, Himanshu Shekhar, to ED custody till November 28, shortly after the Bombay High Court quashed a Mumbai court order denying his transit remand, agency counsel Sourabh Kumar Pande told PTI.

During his custodial interrogation by the ED, Chandrakar named Shekhar and alleged that the lawyer had promised to manage government officials and those in the judicial system, including judges and advocates, in connection with the case, he said.

Chandrakar told investigators he had paid Shekhar Rs 15 crore, followed by payments in smaller instalments, Pande said, adding that the probe agency subsequently issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the lawyer.

Shekhar was detained by immigration officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3 pm on November 20 when he was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai. He was subsequently handed over to the Customs Department, which informed the ED about the LOC, Pande said.

ED officials from Raipur reached Mumbai and took Shekhar into custody around 1.10 am on November 21. After questioning him, the agency produced him before a special court in Mumbai at around 2.45 pm the same day, seeking transit remand to take him to Raipur, he said.

However, the Mumbai court rejected the transit remand application, observing that the accused should have been produced during the first session of working hours rather than towards the end of the 24 hours, Pande said.

While the ED contended that Shekhar's detention should be counted from 1.10 am on November 21 when its officials formally took him into custody, the Mumbai court held that the period began at 3.03 pm on November 20 when immigration officials detained him under the LOC, he said.

The court subsequently directed Shekhar to appear before the ED's Raipur office on November 23, he said. The ED challenged the Mumbai court's order before the Bombay High Court, which quashed it on Monday, paving the way for the agency to arrest Shekhar in Raipur, Pande said.