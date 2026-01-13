ETV Bharat / state

Mahadev App Case: ED Attaches Fresh Assets Including Dubai Property Of Main Promoter Ravi Uppal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached fresh assets worth a combined about Rs 21 crore of various accused including Ravi Uppal, one of the main absconding promoters of the "illegal" Mahadev online betting app, in which various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh are allegedly involved. A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on January 10.

Last week, the ED issued a similar order to attach the properties of Saurabh Chandrakar, another main promoter of the app named Mahadev Online Book (MOB), and some others.

The agency said in a statement that under the latest order, a Rs 6.75 crore worth property of Uppal located in Atria Ra, Dubai has been attached. The others who face the similar action include Rajat Kumar Singh, a "close associate" of Chandrakar.

The ED said he earned about Rs 15-20 crore from various panels of the app and his assets located in Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) and Dubai have been attached. Assets of Saurabh Ahuja and Vishal Ramani, Vinay Kumar, Honey Singh, Lucky Goyal and Raja Gupta, based in India, have also been attached, it said.

The total value of the attachment is Rs 21.45 crore, as per the ED. The Mahadev app was promoted by Chandrakar and Uppal, both of whom hail from Chhattisgarh. India is pursuing their extradition. While the last known location of Chandrakar was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uppal is stated to have fled to Vanuatu from the UAE.