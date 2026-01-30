ETV Bharat / state

Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road After Family Denied Access To Cremation Ground

Patna: A 91-year-old Mahadalit (poorest among the Scheduled Castes) woman was cremated on the middle of a road after her family was allegedly prevented from accessing the cremation ground in Bihar's Vaishali district.

The incident depriving the woman of dignity in death occurred at Sondho Andhari Gachhi Chowk under Goraul police station area in the district on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Jhapsi Devi, wife of one Dahaur Manjhi and a native of Sondho Vasudev village. She belonged to the Musahar (rat-eater) community.

Jhapsi Devi’s family and relatives were taking the body to the cremation ground in the area for funeral. Family alleged the path leading from the main road in the market to the cremation ground has been encroached by local villagers, farmers, and shopkeepers and they stopped the funeral procession from heading there.

When the family was not able to find a way to reach the cremation ground, they were left with no option but to light the pyre on the road itself in front of a Shiva temple.

“My mother died and we were taking her body for cremation but the people of the Sondho Andhari Gachhi Chowk stopped us. We pleaded with them but it fell on deaf ears. We informed the local mukhiya (panchayat chief) and the Goraul SHO (station house officer). The police came, but did not help us,” said Jagdish Manjhi.

“We had no option left. We discussed the situation with the people of our community. They suggested performing the last rites on the road at the marketplace. We did so. We demand that the government provides a path for us to go to the cremation ground,” Jagdish added.