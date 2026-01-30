Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road After Family Denied Access To Cremation Ground
Vaishali DM Varsha Singh said a committee has been set up to investigate the incident and action will be taken accordingly.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Patna: A 91-year-old Mahadalit (poorest among the Scheduled Castes) woman was cremated on the middle of a road after her family was allegedly prevented from accessing the cremation ground in Bihar's Vaishali district.
The incident depriving the woman of dignity in death occurred at Sondho Andhari Gachhi Chowk under Goraul police station area in the district on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Jhapsi Devi, wife of one Dahaur Manjhi and a native of Sondho Vasudev village. She belonged to the Musahar (rat-eater) community.
Jhapsi Devi’s family and relatives were taking the body to the cremation ground in the area for funeral. Family alleged the path leading from the main road in the market to the cremation ground has been encroached by local villagers, farmers, and shopkeepers and they stopped the funeral procession from heading there.
When the family was not able to find a way to reach the cremation ground, they were left with no option but to light the pyre on the road itself in front of a Shiva temple.
“My mother died and we were taking her body for cremation but the people of the Sondho Andhari Gachhi Chowk stopped us. We pleaded with them but it fell on deaf ears. We informed the local mukhiya (panchayat chief) and the Goraul SHO (station house officer). The police came, but did not help us,” said Jagdish Manjhi.
“We had no option left. We discussed the situation with the people of our community. They suggested performing the last rites on the road at the marketplace. We did so. We demand that the government provides a path for us to go to the cremation ground,” Jagdish added.
Several people of the Mahadalit community who were present on the spot complained that people of the area used to stop their funeral processions earlier as well causing agony and hardship to them.
“A couple of months ago Shambu Manjhi’s mother Chanari Devi passed away. The local people did not allow her family to take the body to the cremation ground. There have been several such incidents in the past,” said Gajendra Manjhi.
Meanwhile, the local people from the villages around the place of occurrence also assembled there after coming to know about the funeral being done on the road and objected to it. This created tension in the area for some time, which was defused by the police officials.
Vaishali District Magistrate (DM) Varsha Singh took a serious note of the incident and formed a committee, including Mahua sub-divisional officer (SDO), sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), and Goraul block development officer (BDO) to investigate the matter.
She assured strict action against the people found guilty of stopping the Mahadalit woman's body from being taken to the cremation ground. “This is a serious incident. We have taken a serious note of the matter and ordered an inquiry. Further action will be taken on the basis of its report,” Varsha told reporters.
Meanwhile, the district administration has issued directives to withhold the salary of the Goraul BDO, circle officer, and SHO over the issue.
