Mahad Municipal Council Poll Violence: Minister's Son Vikas Gogawale Surrenders After Bombay HC Rap

Mumbai: Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale's son, Vikas Gogawale, on Friday surrendered before the police in connection with a clash that broke out during Mahad Municipal Council elections in December, 2025.

Advocate General (AG) Milind Sathe told Justice Madhav Jamdar bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday morning, eight Shiv Sena suspects, including Vikas Gogawale and his cousin Mahesh Gogawale, turned themselves in before the police today. "All the absconding accused in this case have surrendered. Vikas has withdrawn the anticipatory bail application he had earlier filed."

The development comes a day after Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra government for failing to take action in Mahad poll violence case during the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea of Vikas. "Is the Chief Minister so helpless that he cannot say anything against a minister? Do children of ministers commit crimes and wander aimlessly, staying in touch with their fathers while dodging the law? Still, the ministers occupy the cabinet berths with ease? Does this state have law and order?" Justice Jamdar asked AG Sathe yesterday.

The judge further stated, "The pressure is on you, not on me. I will give my order." After this, AG Sathe informed the court that the minister had called his son and requested him to surrender.

Justice Jamdar went on to explain that upholding peace and order in the state is crucial so he was allowing time till 11 am. Gogawale was ultimately forced to give in and ordered his son to surrender.