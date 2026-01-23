Mahad Municipal Council Poll Violence: Minister's Son Vikas Gogawale Surrenders After Bombay HC Rap
Vikas Gogawale and his cousin Mahesh were among eight people, who were accused in violence during the Mahad Municipal Council elections last month.
January 23, 2026
Mumbai: Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale's son, Vikas Gogawale, on Friday surrendered before the police in connection with a clash that broke out during Mahad Municipal Council elections in December, 2025.
Advocate General (AG) Milind Sathe told Justice Madhav Jamdar bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday morning, eight Shiv Sena suspects, including Vikas Gogawale and his cousin Mahesh Gogawale, turned themselves in before the police today. "All the absconding accused in this case have surrendered. Vikas has withdrawn the anticipatory bail application he had earlier filed."
The development comes a day after Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra government for failing to take action in Mahad poll violence case during the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea of Vikas. "Is the Chief Minister so helpless that he cannot say anything against a minister? Do children of ministers commit crimes and wander aimlessly, staying in touch with their fathers while dodging the law? Still, the ministers occupy the cabinet berths with ease? Does this state have law and order?" Justice Jamdar asked AG Sathe yesterday.
The judge further stated, "The pressure is on you, not on me. I will give my order." After this, AG Sathe informed the court that the minister had called his son and requested him to surrender.
Justice Jamdar went on to explain that upholding peace and order in the state is crucial so he was allowing time till 11 am. Gogawale was ultimately forced to give in and ordered his son to surrender.
The High Court was informed of this development.
Meanwhile, security was stepped up at the Mahad police station and the surrounding areas, and stringent measures were put in place to avoid any unforeseen situation. As per the legal procedures, after turning themselves in, Vikas and the other accused were taken for medical examination and produced before the Mahad court.
DYSP Mahad, Shankar Kale, told ETV Bharat, "We are carrying out additional investigations and further action will be taken after examining all angles."
Apart from Vikas Gogawale, the other accused are Mahesh Gogawale, Vijay Malusare, Dhananjay Malusare, Prashant Shelar, Vaibhav Malusare, Suraj Malusare, and Siddhesh Sheth.
A month ago, clashes broke out between supporters of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over a political dispute during the Mahad Municipal Council elections. Shriyansh Jagtap, son of former MLA Manik Jagtap and the leader of the Ajit Pawar group, Vikas Gogawale and his cousin Mahesh, and several others, were charged by the Mahad police. Thereafter, Mahesh Gogawale and Shriyansh Jagtap had filed anticipatory bail and hearing was held on January 22.
