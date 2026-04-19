ETV Bharat / state

'Maha Naivedya' Of 11,000 Mangoes Offered To Pune Ganapati Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

Pune: A grand offering of 11,000 mangoes was made to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Maharashtra's Pune in Maharashtra's Pune on the auspicious occassion of Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday.

The 'Maha Naivedya' is offered to Lord Ganesha every year on this propitious day, which is considered one of the most auspicious moments in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees began queuing up as early as dawn to catch a glimpse of the deity. A 'Mango Festival' was organised in the temple premises by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and the Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal. The 'Maha Naivedya' was part of the festival, presented on behalf of the family of Mandar Desai, director of 'Desai Ambewale,' a renowned mango trading firm in Pune.

A 'Brahmanaspati Sukta Abhishek' (ritual ablution accompanied by Vedic hymns) was performed in the temple in the wee hours on Sunday, followed by the Swarabhishek by renowned vocalist Vidushi Manjusha Patil through a devotional singing performance at 4 am. A 'Ganesha Yag' (sacrificial ritual) was also performed at 8 am.