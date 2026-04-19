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'Maha Naivedya' Of 11,000 Mangoes Offered To Pune Ganapati Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

The mangoes will be distributed to patients at Sassoon Hospital, children at 'Shrivatsam,' old-age home residents, institutions for differently-abled children, and devotees visiting the temple.

The mangoes offered to lord Ganesha.
The mangoes offered to lord Ganesha. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pune: A grand offering of 11,000 mangoes was made to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Maharashtra's Pune in Maharashtra's Pune on the auspicious occassion of Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday.

The 'Maha Naivedya' is offered to Lord Ganesha every year on this propitious day, which is considered one of the most auspicious moments in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees began queuing up as early as dawn to catch a glimpse of the deity. A 'Mango Festival' was organised in the temple premises by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and the Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal. The 'Maha Naivedya' was part of the festival, presented on behalf of the family of Mandar Desai, director of 'Desai Ambewale,' a renowned mango trading firm in Pune.

A 'Brahmanaspati Sukta Abhishek' (ritual ablution accompanied by Vedic hymns) was performed in the temple in the wee hours on Sunday, followed by the Swarabhishek by renowned vocalist Vidushi Manjusha Patil through a devotional singing performance at 4 am. A 'Ganesha Yag' (sacrificial ritual) was also performed at 8 am.

The mangoes will be distributed to patients at Sassoon Hospital, children at 'Shrivatsam,' residents of old-age homes, institutions for differently-abled children, and devotees visiting the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his wish of Akshaya Tritiya on X. "Heartfelt wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. This sacred festival inspires us to tread the path of virtuous deeds, charity, and service," he wrote.

"May this occasion bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to everyone's life. May all attain the eternal fruits, that is the earnest wish," he added.

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TAGGED:

DAGDUSHETH HALWAI GANPATI TEMPLE
DESAI AMBEWALE
PM NARENDRA MODI
BRAHMANASPATI SUKTA ABHISHEK
AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2026

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