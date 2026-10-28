ETV Bharat / state

Maha Cities Spend Just 57 Pc Of Finance Commission Funds, 60 Pc Of Clean Air Grants

People walk along the promenade as a hazy skyline is seen in Mumbai on Thursday, October 1, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: Cities in Maharashtra have spent only 57 per cent of funds allocated under the 15th Finance Commission and 60 per cent of grants distributed under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), prompting Environment Minister Pankaja Munde to order urgent reallocation of unspent funds.

Munde directed officials to review city-wise fund utilisation and urgently reallocate unspent amounts, an official statement said.

"Prepare a city-wise review of funds received under the National Clean Air Programme and the 15th Finance Commission and urgently reallocate unspent funds," the minister was quoted as saying in the statement. A consolidated report should be prepared covering approved works, fund allocation, actual expenditure, improvement in PM-10 levels and incomplete works, she added. A total of Rs 2,926 crore has been distributed under the NCAP, the statement said. Munde stressed that expenditure should not be assessed merely in terms of procurement but also by examining the actual reduction in air pollution. The programme covers 25 cities and five cantonment boards in Maharashtra, with action plans approved for 19 cities. The Centre selected cities where national ambient air quality standards had been breached for five consecutive years. The programme aims to reduce air pollution by up to 40 per cent compared with the baseline year.