Maha Cities Spend Just 57 Pc Of Finance Commission Funds, 60 Pc Of Clean Air Grants
Environment Minister Munde directed officials to review city-wise fund utilisation and urgently reallocate unspent amounts.
By PTI
Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST
Mumbai: Cities in Maharashtra have spent only 57 per cent of funds allocated under the 15th Finance Commission and 60 per cent of grants distributed under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), prompting Environment Minister Pankaja Munde to order urgent reallocation of unspent funds.
Munde directed officials to review city-wise fund utilisation and urgently reallocate unspent amounts, an official statement said.
"Prepare a city-wise review of funds received under the National Clean Air Programme and the 15th Finance Commission and urgently reallocate unspent funds," the minister was quoted as saying in the statement. A consolidated report should be prepared covering approved works, fund allocation, actual expenditure, improvement in PM-10 levels and incomplete works, she added.
A total of Rs 2,926 crore has been distributed under the NCAP, the statement said. Munde stressed that expenditure should not be assessed merely in terms of procurement but also by examining the actual reduction in air pollution.
The programme covers 25 cities and five cantonment boards in Maharashtra, with action plans approved for 19 cities. The Centre selected cities where national ambient air quality standards had been breached for five consecutive years. The programme aims to reduce air pollution by up to 40 per cent compared with the baseline year.
Of the 19 cities with approved action plans, 15 have made progress in reducing PM-10 levels. Three cities recorded improvements of more than 40 per cent, five registered reductions of 20 to 39 per cent, two reported improvements of 10 to 19 per cent, while five recorded reductions of less than 10 per cent.
The minister directed officials to hold separate meetings with the mayors, municipal commissioners, district collectors and concerned agencies of the four cities that have failed to show improvement.
Only 34 per cent of the electric buses sanctioned under the NCAP have been delivered, the statement said. Munde ordered a review of pending bus deliveries, the actual use of operational buses and the expenditure incurred.
She directed officials to reallocate funds earmarked for electric buses if their supply remained delayed. The money could instead be used for wall-to-wall road carpeting, paver blocks, tree plantation, dust-suppression equipment, mist machines and measures to keep gardens and jogging tracks free of dust.
All cities have been asked to explain the reasons for unspent funds and urgently submit proposals for their reallocation, the statement added.