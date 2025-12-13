ETV Bharat / state

Magistrate Court Can't Ban Online Content Under IT Act: Bombay HC

Mumbai: In a significant relief to Google, the Bombay High Court ruled that no magistrate court has the authority to ban online content under Section 10 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2009.

Justice Justice Nizamuddin Jamadar dismissed two petitions filed by Dhyan Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for animal welfare, demanding the removal of five objectionable videos depicting cruelty to animals by the tech giant. The foundation had initially approached the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which ruled in its favour, ordering Google to stop broadcasting the relevant content and remove it from online platforms.

When Google failed to comply with the orders, the foundation filed a contempt petition, which was challenged by the tech giant in the Mumbai Sessions Court, expressing regret for not complying with the orders even after 116 days. The court took note of this and stayed the proceedings.