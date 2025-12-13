Magistrate Court Can't Ban Online Content Under IT Act: Bombay HC
Initially, the petition was filed against Google by NGO Dhyan Foundation, demanding the removal of five objectionable videos depicting cruelty to animals from the site.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST
Mumbai: In a significant relief to Google, the Bombay High Court ruled that no magistrate court has the authority to ban online content under Section 10 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2009.
Justice Justice Nizamuddin Jamadar dismissed two petitions filed by Dhyan Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for animal welfare, demanding the removal of five objectionable videos depicting cruelty to animals by the tech giant. The foundation had initially approached the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which ruled in its favour, ordering Google to stop broadcasting the relevant content and remove it from online platforms.
When Google failed to comply with the orders, the foundation filed a contempt petition, which was challenged by the tech giant in the Mumbai Sessions Court, expressing regret for not complying with the orders even after 116 days. The court took note of this and stayed the proceedings.
The foundation then challenged the stay in the Bombay High Court, where Google clarified that, "According to Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2009, only the Central Government and specially authorised officers have the authority to issue orders to remove, ban, or block any text, content, or video online. Furthermore, when issuing such orders, it must be clearly stated how the content poses a threat to the sovereignty and security of the country."
The petition was heard before a single-judge bench of Justice Jamadar, which upheld the Session Court's verdict, clarifying that "orders issued by the Magistrate's court to remove the content are outside its jurisdiction. Furthermore, when issuing orders to remove information or text from a public platform, it is necessary to consider the fundamental rights of both parties, as the Constitution grants everyone the right to freedom of speech and expression, which must remain intact. Directly banning and removing online content in this manner is an infringement on the fundamental rights of the person who created the content, as well as all the individuals who read or viewed it. Therefore, the stay granted by the Sessions Court on the Magistrate's court's orders is justified."
