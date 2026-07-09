ETV Bharat / state

Magisterial Probe Ordered Into Mysterious Death Of Newly Wed Delhi Woman At Mussoorie Homestay

The woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a homestay in Mussoorie ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Mussoorie: The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the mysterious death of a newly wed woman from Delhi while vacationing with her husband in Mussoorie in June.

The woman, identified as P Radha Gayathri (27), wife of Soumya Sricharan and a resident of Shakarpur, Delhi (currently residing in Kidwai Nagar East), was found dead under suspicious circumstances on June 15 at Kiyana Homestay in Tipridhar on the Dhanaulti Road.

According to Joint Magistrate and Mussoorie Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Anand, the couple had travelled to the hill station for a vacation and were staying at the homestay when the incident occurred. Police sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation has been launched.

Now, the Dehradun District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry.