Magisterial Probe Ordered Into Mysterious Death Of Newly Wed Delhi Woman At Mussoorie Homestay
The couple had travelled to the hill station for a vacation and were staying at the homestay when the incident occurred.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Mussoorie: The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the mysterious death of a newly wed woman from Delhi while vacationing with her husband in Mussoorie in June.
The woman, identified as P Radha Gayathri (27), wife of Soumya Sricharan and a resident of Shakarpur, Delhi (currently residing in Kidwai Nagar East), was found dead under suspicious circumstances on June 15 at Kiyana Homestay in Tipridhar on the Dhanaulti Road.
According to Joint Magistrate and Mussoorie Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Anand, the couple had travelled to the hill station for a vacation and were staying at the homestay when the incident occurred. Police sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation has been launched.
Now, the Dehradun District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Anand has been appointed as the inquiry officer who will examine the circumstances leading to the woman's death.
The district administration has also appealed to the public to come forward with any information, documents, or evidence related to the case by July 17, to assist in ensuring a fair and impartial investigation.
The magisterial inquiry will run parallel to the ongoing police investigation.
Officials said investigators are expected to examine the homestay's records, CCTV footage, mobile phone call records, forensic evidence, the post-mortem report and statements of those connected to the case.
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