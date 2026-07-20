ETV Bharat / state

Magisterial Probe Ordered Into Killing Of Man In Police Firing In JK's Doda; SIT Also Constituted

Bhaderwah/Jammu: Authorities in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a magisterial probe into the recent killing of a man in alleged police firing, an official said on Monday, adding cops have also constituted a team to investigate the incident.

Aarif Hussain, a resident of Cheeka village, was killed when he allegedly tried to snatch the service rifle of a special operations group (SOG) personnel during a scuffle in the Jaie area of Bhaderwah on July 16. Three SOG personnel also reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.