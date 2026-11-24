ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Thirupparankundram Comes Under Security Blanket As Hilltop Gears Up For Customary Karthigai Deepam

Madurai: Thiruparankundram Hill has come under a thick security blanket just as the stage is set for the lighting of the lamp for the observance of traditional Karthigai Maha Deepam(the grand lamp) Festival 2026 atop Tirupparankundram Hill, on Tuesday evening.

As per the authorities, the Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 pm. It will be followed by the lighting of the ceremonial "Sokkappanai", a bonfire near the 16-pillared mandapam at the foothills.

The preparations are in place for the annual Tamil festival with heavy police escort transporting the necessary materials including the traditional copper cauldron, cotton wick, and ghee required for the sacred flame at Uchipillaiyar Temple, where it is traditionally lit.

The copper cauldron used for this purpose is 4 ft tall. Its diameter is 2.5 ft at the top and it narrows down to 1.75 ft at its base, with an approximate weight of 70 kilograms. It holds 400 litres of ghee. A wick is rolled from a cotton cloth, which is 150 m long. In addition to ghee, the authorities use 5 kg of camphor to light this festival lamp at the designated deepathoon(pillar meant for lighting the lamp)

Besides the traditional Deepathoon, the site has a mandapam(a hall) and a designated place to set up the large cauldron.

A Supreme Court interim order has cast a shadow on this year's festival as the top court directed authorities to light a Deepam at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar atop the hill as a one-time interim measure. The stone pillar is in the vicinity of Sikkandar Dargah. The state survey department has marked the purported Deepathoon as a survey stone in its records. The court order also insisted that the direction "does not confer permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims for lighting Deepam on the pillar".