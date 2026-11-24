Tamil Nadu: Thirupparankundram Comes Under Security Blanket As Hilltop Gears Up For Customary Karthigai Deepam
This year, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to light a Deepam at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar atop the hill as a one-time interim measure.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Madurai: Thiruparankundram Hill has come under a thick security blanket just as the stage is set for the lighting of the lamp for the observance of traditional Karthigai Maha Deepam(the grand lamp) Festival 2026 atop Tirupparankundram Hill, on Tuesday evening.
The morning temple car procession marked the beginning of the festival amid high security at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple.
As per the authorities, the Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 pm. It will be followed by the lighting of the ceremonial "Sokkappanai", a bonfire near the 16-pillared mandapam at the foothills.
The preparations are in place for the annual Tamil festival with heavy police escort transporting the necessary materials including the traditional copper cauldron, cotton wick, and ghee required for the sacred flame at Uchipillaiyar Temple, where it is traditionally lit.
The copper cauldron used for this purpose is 4 ft tall. Its diameter is 2.5 ft at the top and it narrows down to 1.75 ft at its base, with an approximate weight of 70 kilograms. It holds 400 litres of ghee. A wick is rolled from a cotton cloth, which is 150 m long. In addition to ghee, the authorities use 5 kg of camphor to light this festival lamp at the designated deepathoon(pillar meant for lighting the lamp)
Besides the traditional Deepathoon, the site has a mandapam(a hall) and a designated place to set up the large cauldron.
A Supreme Court interim order has cast a shadow on this year's festival as the top court directed authorities to light a Deepam at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar atop the hill as a one-time interim measure. The stone pillar is in the vicinity of Sikkandar Dargah. The state survey department has marked the purported Deepathoon as a survey stone in its records. The court order also insisted that the direction "does not confer permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims for lighting Deepam on the pillar".
On Monday, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay held a meeting with the top brass of the state on the implications of the Supreme Court’s order.
Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Intelligence IGP Asra Garg, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, and senior ministers Anand and Nirmal Kumar attended the meeting.
The stone pillar located near the Dargah is made of granite, stands approximately 8 feet tall, and is one foot wide, documents produced before the court reads. The government maintained it is a survey stone and that there was no evidence to suggest a tradition of lighting lamps at that location. Also, the stone’s structure is a concern expressed by the authorities who believe it may not be able to hold the traditional lamp which when loaded with ghee, camphor and wick will weigh about 430 to 440 kg, Windspeed is another factor.
The controversial stone pillar which is situated on an open area on the western slope near the summit of the Tirupparankundram hill. According to data collected from a weather station of the India Meteorological Department, the average wind speed in the month of November is 5.5 kilometers per hour. It is likely to be higher at the hilltop.
A recent survey report released by the state classified the stone pillar in question atop the Thiruparankundram hill as a survey stone. It has listed and identified a total of 484 such survey stones across the state.
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