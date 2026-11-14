ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Tanishq Jewellers Robbery: Two Including Instagram Influencer Arrested, Main Accused Remains At Large

Madurai: Police in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday arrested two persons, a popular YouTuber and Instagram influencer and the father of the main accused for their alleged involvement in the sensational multi-crore Tanishq Jewellers robbery.

Around five kg of gold jewellery was recovered from the accused, said police. The accused were identified as Meenakshi and the main accused Nishanth Krishna's father Suresh.

Madurai woke up to a sensational robbery on the morning of November 12 when a miscreant broke into the newly opened branch of Tanishq Jewellery on Kalavasal Bypass Road and stole gold and diamond jewellery worth crores of rupees. It was only when the employees opened the store that they discovered the theft.

As the incident made headlines across the country, a special police team was formed to investigate the incident. The team while scanning CCTV footage from the shop and its surrounding areas, discovered that a masked man climbed up through the scaffolding erected for construction work at the backside of the shop and entered through the lift opening to commit the robbery.

It also came to fore that the robber had been inside the store for over an hour during which he took gold and diamond jewellery from display cases in bags and trolley bags.



Rehearsal on November 5

While examining the store's surveillance camera footage, it also came to fore that a masked man had climbed through the store's construction and entered the terrace in the early hours of November 5. This led the police to suspect that the robber may have planned and rehearsed the robbery a week before he orchestrated it.



Search conducted at the home of a young graduate from Palakkanadham