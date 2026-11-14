Madurai Tanishq Jewellers Robbery: Two Including Instagram Influencer Arrested, Main Accused Remains At Large
The main accused, Nishanth Krishna had made a call to Instagram influencer Meenakshi after the robbery. Nishanth's father Suresh was also arrested.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Madurai: Police in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday arrested two persons, a popular YouTuber and Instagram influencer and the father of the main accused for their alleged involvement in the sensational multi-crore Tanishq Jewellers robbery.
Around five kg of gold jewellery was recovered from the accused, said police. The accused were identified as Meenakshi and the main accused Nishanth Krishna's father Suresh.
Madurai woke up to a sensational robbery on the morning of November 12 when a miscreant broke into the newly opened branch of Tanishq Jewellery on Kalavasal Bypass Road and stole gold and diamond jewellery worth crores of rupees. It was only when the employees opened the store that they discovered the theft.
As the incident made headlines across the country, a special police team was formed to investigate the incident. The team while scanning CCTV footage from the shop and its surrounding areas, discovered that a masked man climbed up through the scaffolding erected for construction work at the backside of the shop and entered through the lift opening to commit the robbery.
It also came to fore that the robber had been inside the store for over an hour during which he took gold and diamond jewellery from display cases in bags and trolley bags.
Rehearsal on November 5
While examining the store's surveillance camera footage, it also came to fore that a masked man had climbed through the store's construction and entered the terrace in the early hours of November 5. This led the police to suspect that the robber may have planned and rehearsed the robbery a week before he orchestrated it.
Search conducted at the home of a young graduate from Palakkanadham
The team while analyzing the surveillance camera recordings on the routes which the robber allegedly took to escape on a two-wheeler, became suspicious of a youth named Nishanth Krishna, a bike taxi driver and a YouTuber from Arutperunjothi Street, Palakkanath. Following this, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Nishanth's house and conducted a search.
Madurai City Police Deputy Commissioner Inigo Divyan personally visited and supervised the investigation. Searches were conducted in various areas of the house, including the rooms and the attic. Investigations were also conducted to determine whether the stolen jewelry was stashed in the house or taken to another location.
Police search for stolen jewellery in Madakulam area
Meanwhile, the police received information that Nishanth had been to a field in Madakulam area where he burned two bags of clothes. Based on the information provided by a person who was herding cows in the area, the police launched a search operation in the relevant areas. Nishant was seen on a surveillance camera going to the area in an auto-rickshaw.
YouTuber Meenakshi, Nishanth's father arrested
After the robbery, police investigation revealed that a call was made from Nishanth's cell phone to Meenakshi from Thiruppalai area of Madurai. Based on the cell phone call and related information, the police arrested Meenakshi and Nishanth's father Suresh. While both the accused are being interrogated, Nishanth remains at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, said a senior police officer.
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16 Kg Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 25 Crore Stolen From Newly Opened Tanishq Store In Madurai