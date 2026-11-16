Madurai Tanishq Heist: Hollywood Series 'Money Heist'-Inspired Robbery To Fund Influencer Girlfriend's Dream Home; Hand Tattoo Cracks Case
Police investigations have revealed that Nishanth executed the robbery with meticulous planning, visiting the store twice, posing as a customer to scout the premises.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:38 AM IST
Madurai: Instagram influencer Meenakshi, who was arrested in connection with the Tanishq jewellery heist and Suresh, the father of the absconding suspect Nishanth, have been remanded to judicial custody until November 29.
Police are actively searching for Nishanth, who allegedly carried out the heist—stealing gold jewellery worth several crores—at the Tanishq jewellery store located on Netaji Main Road, Nehru Nagar, near the Kalavasal bypass in Madurai. He allegedly orchestrated the robbery alone to fulfil his girlfriend's desires.
Judicial Custody
Investigations revealed that the motorcycle used in the robbery belongs to his girlfriend Meenakshi, leading to her arrest. Additionally, Nishanth’s father, Suresh, was arrested for assisting in hiding the stolen jewellery.
Furthermore, the police recovered approximately 5 kilograms of gold jewellery that had been stashed away on a plot of land owned by Nishanth’s family in the Madakulam area. Following this, the two arrested individuals were produced before the Madurai JM-3 Court. Judge Sangeetha ordered that both Suresh and Meenakshi be remanded to judicial custody until November 29.
The Tanishq jewellery store opened on October 15 and had been operating since. On the morning of November 12, when staff arrived to open the store, they found jewellery—meant for sale—scattered. It was discovered that items worth several crore rupees had been stolen.
Shocked, the staff immediately alerted the store manager and filed a complaint with the police. Officers from the S.S. Colony police station arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of forensic experts, collected evidence. They also examined footage from the store’s CCTV cameras.
A Tattoo That Exposed the Thief
Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, police noticed a young man who had visited the store—posing as a customer—on November 1 (with a bandage on his hand) and again on November 2 (wearing a cap). When comparing this footage with the visuals from the day of the heist on November 12—which showed a masked individual stealing the jewellery—it was found that the person in both instances had an identical tattoo on their hand.
Acting on this clue, the police conducted an investigation, which pointed to Nishanth, a resident of Arutperunjothi Street in Palanganatham, Madurai, as a potential suspect in the robbery.
Furthermore, an examination of CCTV footage from surrounding areas—including Netaji Main Road, which runs adjacent to the jewellery store—revealed a person wearing a mask, a helmet, and gloves, travelling on a motorcycle while carrying a bag.
A 'Money Heist'-style master plan for his girlfriend
Further investigation revealed that Nishanth had dropped out of college and occasionally worked as a video editor for YouTube channels. He also led an extravagant lifestyle, frequently going on bike trips to places like Kerala and Chennai, and visiting various tourist destinations.
He was in a relationship with Meenakshi, a former college classmate who is also a popular Instagram influencer. Meenakshi, who is currently building a new house, had confided in Nishanth that she lacked the necessary funds and was burdened by various debts.
Seeing his girlfriend’s predicament, Nishanth allegedly devised a plan to raise a large sum of money to help her. Inspired by the Hollywood series 'Money Heist,' he plotted a robbery at a jewellery store. Investigations have revealed that Meenakshi assisted him in this act and even provided her own motorcycle to be used for the heist.
A robbery executed after days of surveillance
As planned, on November 5, Nishanth accessed the upper level of a Tanishq jewellery store via the scaffolding installed on the building. He examined an emergency exit route near the elevator, removed an iron barrier, and scouted the premises to determine how to enter the store and plan his escape route.
Then, at midnight on November 12, he returned, once again using the scaffolding to reach the third floor. With elevator installation work underway at the site, he managed to enter through the elevator shutter and opened it from inside. To prevent the shutter from closing back up, he propped it open with a metal rod; he then descended through the building, floor by floor, and entered the jewellery store located on the ground floor via the staircase.
Inside, he gathered the gold jewellery displayed for sale, placing the items one by one into a bag. He then slung the bag over his shoulder and exited the premises by the same route he had used to enter.
First Attempt Abandoned Due to Dogs
When the suspect arrived at the rear of the jewellery store around 1 am, he was chased by dogs, forcing him to abandon his initial attempt. He then circled the area, parked his motorcycle, returned to the site, and proceeded with the planned robbery. Carrying a bag filled with the stolen jewellery, he travelled through various areas, including Nehru Nagar, Madakulam, Palanganatham, and Thiruparankundram.
Clothing Burnt in a Field
Meanwhile, in the early hours of the morning, Nishanth contacted his father, Suresh, claiming he had a bag and asked him to keep it at home. Suresh took the bag and kept it there. Later, Nishanth returned home, retrieved the bag, and hid the jewellery in several different locations.
He then travelled by auto-rickshaw to a family-owned field in Madakulam, where he allegedly burnt the clothes he had worn while scouting the jewellery store, as well as the attire he wore during the robbery. After hiding the jewellery in that area, he left by auto-rickshaw and subsequently fled to various other districts.
Girlfriend’s Motorcycle Leads to Arrest
During the investigation into the ownership of the motorcycle used in the robbery, police discovered that it belonged to Meenakshi, Nishanth’s girlfriend from the Thiruppalai area. Evidence, including CCTV footage, confirmed that this motorcycle was used to transport the stolen jewellery.
In the meantime, police tracked Nishanth’s mobile phone number and observed that he was frequently switching off his phone and moving between different locations to evade capture. Furthermore, when Nishanth attempted to contact his girlfriend, Meenakshi, via mobile phone, the police obtained information regarding the locations where the stolen jewellery had been hidden.
Girlfriend and Father Arrested
Following this, the S.S. Colony police arrested Meenakshi, as well as Nishanth’s father, Suresh, and questioned them. When the police took Meenakshi to a field in Madakulam, Madurai—which belongs to Nishanth’s family—they discovered approximately 5 kilograms of gold jewellery hidden there. The police subsequently seized the items.
The recovered jewellery was brought to the police station, where weighing scales and jewellery boxes were procured from Tanishq Jewellery to organise and document the seized items.
A Heist Planned Using Technology
Police investigations have revealed that Nishanth executed the robbery with meticulous planning. He visited the store twice, posing as a customer to scout the premises; on one occasion, he even went to the upper floor to study the entry and exit points.
The investigation further revealed that he sprayed the store’s CCTV cameras to obstruct their view and carefully avoided areas equipped with sensors while taking the jewellery. During his escape by motorcycle, he frequently changed routes to evade detection by CCTV cameras installed in various locations.
It has also emerged that Nishanth, who possesses experience in technology and video editing, leveraged these skills to orchestrate the robbery.
Who is Meenakshi?
Meenakshi, who has been arrested in connection with this case, is a college graduate. Possessing a strong aptitude for handling mobile phones and technology, she worked for a YouTube channel called 'Techboss' about two and a half years ago. Later, due to a dispute over salary, she left that position and joined another YouTube channel. Subsequently, she began posting various videos independently on Instagram.
She was also engaged in campaigning for political parties by posting videos in their support. Furthermore, she shared videos documenting the construction of a new house. Notably, she even posted a video lamenting that she lacked sufficient funds to complete the construction.
Special police team hunts for the absconding Nishanth
In the Tanishq jewellery store robbery case—an incident that sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu—a tattoo on the suspect Nishanth’s arm served as the crucial clue that led to his identification. While approximately 5 kilograms of the stolen jewellery have been recovered, the police are continuing their investigation to determine where the remaining items are hidden, the total weight of the stolen goods, and whether anyone else was involved in the plot.
As it is believed that Nishanth may have fled to various other districts, a special police team is actively searching for him, tracking his mobile phone communications and analysing CCTV footage.
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