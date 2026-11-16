ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Tanishq Heist: Hollywood Series 'Money Heist'-Inspired Robbery To Fund Influencer Girlfriend's Dream Home; Hand Tattoo Cracks Case

Madurai: Instagram influencer Meenakshi, who was arrested in connection with the Tanishq jewellery heist and Suresh, the father of the absconding suspect Nishanth, have been remanded to judicial custody until November 29.

Police are actively searching for Nishanth, who allegedly carried out the heist—stealing gold jewellery worth several crores—at the Tanishq jewellery store located on Netaji Main Road, Nehru Nagar, near the Kalavasal bypass in Madurai. He allegedly orchestrated the robbery alone to fulfil his girlfriend's desires.

Judicial Custody

Investigations revealed that the motorcycle used in the robbery belongs to his girlfriend Meenakshi, leading to her arrest. Additionally, Nishanth’s father, Suresh, was arrested for assisting in hiding the stolen jewellery.

Furthermore, the police recovered approximately 5 kilograms of gold jewellery that had been stashed away on a plot of land owned by Nishanth’s family in the Madakulam area. Following this, the two arrested individuals were produced before the Madurai JM-3 Court. Judge Sangeetha ordered that both Suresh and Meenakshi be remanded to judicial custody until November 29.

The Tanishq jewellery store opened on October 15 and had been operating since. On the morning of November 12, when staff arrived to open the store, they found jewellery—meant for sale—scattered. It was discovered that items worth several crore rupees had been stolen.

Shocked, the staff immediately alerted the store manager and filed a complaint with the police. Officers from the S.S. Colony police station arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of forensic experts, collected evidence. They also examined footage from the store’s CCTV cameras.

A Tattoo That Exposed the Thief

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, police noticed a young man who had visited the store—posing as a customer—on November 1 (with a bandage on his hand) and again on November 2 (wearing a cap). When comparing this footage with the visuals from the day of the heist on November 12—which showed a masked individual stealing the jewellery—it was found that the person in both instances had an identical tattoo on their hand.

Acting on this clue, the police conducted an investigation, which pointed to Nishanth, a resident of Arutperunjothi Street in Palanganatham, Madurai, as a potential suspect in the robbery.

Furthermore, an examination of CCTV footage from surrounding areas—including Netaji Main Road, which runs adjacent to the jewellery store—revealed a person wearing a mask, a helmet, and gloves, travelling on a motorcycle while carrying a bag.

A 'Money Heist'-style master plan for his girlfriend

Further investigation revealed that Nishanth had dropped out of college and occasionally worked as a video editor for YouTube channels. He also led an extravagant lifestyle, frequently going on bike trips to places like Kerala and Chennai, and visiting various tourist destinations.

He was in a relationship with Meenakshi, a former college classmate who is also a popular Instagram influencer. Meenakshi, who is currently building a new house, had confided in Nishanth that she lacked the necessary funds and was burdened by various debts.

Seeing his girlfriend’s predicament, Nishanth allegedly devised a plan to raise a large sum of money to help her. Inspired by the Hollywood series 'Money Heist,' he plotted a robbery at a jewellery store. Investigations have revealed that Meenakshi assisted him in this act and even provided her own motorcycle to be used for the heist.

A robbery executed after days of surveillance

As planned, on November 5, Nishanth accessed the upper level of a Tanishq jewellery store via the scaffolding installed on the building. He examined an emergency exit route near the elevator, removed an iron barrier, and scouted the premises to determine how to enter the store and plan his escape route.

Then, at midnight on November 12, he returned, once again using the scaffolding to reach the third floor. With elevator installation work underway at the site, he managed to enter through the elevator shutter and opened it from inside. To prevent the shutter from closing back up, he propped it open with a metal rod; he then descended through the building, floor by floor, and entered the jewellery store located on the ground floor via the staircase.

Inside, he gathered the gold jewellery displayed for sale, placing the items one by one into a bag. He then slung the bag over his shoulder and exited the premises by the same route he had used to enter.

First Attempt Abandoned Due to Dogs

When the suspect arrived at the rear of the jewellery store around 1 am, he was chased by dogs, forcing him to abandon his initial attempt. He then circled the area, parked his motorcycle, returned to the site, and proceeded with the planned robbery. Carrying a bag filled with the stolen jewellery, he travelled through various areas, including Nehru Nagar, Madakulam, Palanganatham, and Thiruparankundram.