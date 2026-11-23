Madurai: Six Nigerian Tourists Denied Entry To Thiruparankundram Hill Ahead Of Karthigai Deepam
Visitors must follow separate identification and authorisation procedures, while the temple premises remain under heightened surveillance during the festival period.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Madurai: Police turned away six Nigerian tourists who arrived to visit Thiruparankundram Hill on Sunday, as security arrangements were tightened ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival.
The festival is scheduled for Monday at Thiruparankundram in Madurai, one of Lord Murugan's six abodes. Police have stepped up security on the hill and around the temple premises ahead of the celebrations.
Members of the public and devotees wishing to visit the hill have been asked to produce their Aadhaar cards to obtain permission. Foreign tourists, meanwhile, must present their passports at the temple administration office and secure an official permission letter before visiting the hill.
The six tourists from Nigeria were stopped and questioned by police personnel deployed at the hill. As they did not have the required permission letter from the temple administration, police asked them to present their passports at the temple office and obtain the necessary authorisation.
They were also informed that foreign tourists would not be allowed to visit the hill for the next two days due to enhanced security arrangements for the festival. The visitors were subsequently asked to return after two days.
Meanwhile, police surveillance continues across Thiruparankundram Hill amid controversy over where to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp.
The dispute concerns the lighting of the ceremonial lamp on a pillar at the hilltop. The Madras High Court had earlier taken up the matter, but it is now pending before the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court has permitted the lamp to be lit on the hilltop pillar once for Deepam. Challenging this permission, the Tamil Nadu government has filed a review petition before the apex court.
The legal dispute has brought additional attention to this year's celebrations, with security remaining tight across the hill ahead of Monday's festival.
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