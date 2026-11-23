ETV Bharat / state

Madurai: Six Nigerian Tourists Denied Entry To Thiruparankundram Hill Ahead Of Karthigai Deepam

Madurai: Police turned away six Nigerian tourists who arrived to visit Thiruparankundram Hill on Sunday, as security arrangements were tightened ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The festival is scheduled for Monday at Thiruparankundram in Madurai, one of Lord Murugan's six abodes. Police have stepped up security on the hill and around the temple premises ahead of the celebrations.

Members of the public and devotees wishing to visit the hill have been asked to produce their Aadhaar cards to obtain permission. Foreign tourists, meanwhile, must present their passports at the temple administration office and secure an official permission letter before visiting the hill.

The six tourists from Nigeria were stopped and questioned by police personnel deployed at the hill. As they did not have the required permission letter from the temple administration, police asked them to present their passports at the temple office and obtain the necessary authorisation.

They were also informed that foreign tourists would not be allowed to visit the hill for the next two days due to enhanced security arrangements for the festival. The visitors were subsequently asked to return after two days.