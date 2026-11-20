ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Quarry Irregularities: Tamil Nadu Police Raid Former Minister Moorthy's Residence; DMK Chief M K Stalin Condemns Action

Former Tamil Nadu minister P Moorthy served as Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration in Chief Minister M K Stalin's cabinet from 2021-2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The Madurai District Central Crime Branch (DCB) police on Friday conducted a search at the residence of former Tamil Nadu minister P Moorthy in connection with alleged illegal quarrying and extraction of minerals beyond permitted limits, involving an estimated revenue loss of ₹5.39 crore to the government.

It may be recalled that Moorthy represented the Madurai East constituency as a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and served as Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration in Chief Minister M K Stalin's cabinet from 2021-2026.

The search was carried out at Moorthy's residence on Roja Street in Ezhil Nagar, in the Iyer Bungalow area of Madurai. Police were reportedly looking for documents and other material related to quarry leases, tenders and the extraction of mineral resources.

The action follows two cases registered by the Madurai DCB based on complaints of alleged irregularities in quarrying operations in the district.

Complaints had alleged that crusher units operating in areas including Palamedu and Alanganallur were extracting red soil, gravel and stone beyond the quantities permitted by the government.

An investigation by the Mineral Resources Department reportedly found that a quarry operator in Chathiravellalapatti village in Vadipatti taluk had mined gravel without authorisation and beyond the permitted quantity.

A report prepared by revenue officials, based on the department's findings, reportedly estimated the resulting loss to the government at ₹2.32 crore and ₹3.07 crore in two instances, taking the total to ₹5.39 crore.

Based on the complaints, the DCB registered two separate cases and initiated an investigation.

The search at Moorthy's residence was conducted after the matter was brought to the notice of the First Judicial Magistrate's Court. A police team led by Madurai Deputy Superintendent of Police R Ponnarasu examined documents relating to quarry leases, tenders and mineral extraction. Additional police personnel were deployed outside the residence during the operation.

Stalin Condemns Action

Main opposition DMK president Stalin condemned the search, alleging that the action against Moorthy was politically motivated and intended to divert attention from other issues.

In a post on X, Stalin accused the TVK government of targeting former DMK ministers through police raids whenever it faced criticism over law and order and alleged criminal activities.