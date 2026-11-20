Madurai Quarry Irregularities: Tamil Nadu Police Raid Former Minister Moorthy's Residence; DMK Chief M K Stalin Condemns Action
A report prepared by revenue officials, based on Mineral Resources Department's findings, estimated the resulting loss to the government at ₹5.39 crore, in two instances.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai District Central Crime Branch (DCB) police on Friday conducted a search at the residence of former Tamil Nadu minister P Moorthy in connection with alleged illegal quarrying and extraction of minerals beyond permitted limits, involving an estimated revenue loss of ₹5.39 crore to the government.
It may be recalled that Moorthy represented the Madurai East constituency as a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and served as Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration in Chief Minister M K Stalin's cabinet from 2021-2026.
The search was carried out at Moorthy's residence on Roja Street in Ezhil Nagar, in the Iyer Bungalow area of Madurai. Police were reportedly looking for documents and other material related to quarry leases, tenders and the extraction of mineral resources.
The action follows two cases registered by the Madurai DCB based on complaints of alleged irregularities in quarrying operations in the district.
Complaints had alleged that crusher units operating in areas including Palamedu and Alanganallur were extracting red soil, gravel and stone beyond the quantities permitted by the government.
An investigation by the Mineral Resources Department reportedly found that a quarry operator in Chathiravellalapatti village in Vadipatti taluk had mined gravel without authorisation and beyond the permitted quantity.
Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu: Police from the Madurai District Crime Branch conducted a search at the residence of Rajamani, brother-in-law of former DMK minister P. Moorthy, in Poovanthi village in connection with an illegal mining case. The investigation involves alleged unauthorised mining of gravel and minerals, with estimated losses of ₹2.32 crore and ₹3.07 crore to the government in two cases. Police are examining documents.— IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2026
A report prepared by revenue officials, based on the department's findings, reportedly estimated the resulting loss to the government at ₹2.32 crore and ₹3.07 crore in two instances, taking the total to ₹5.39 crore.
Based on the complaints, the DCB registered two separate cases and initiated an investigation.
The search at Moorthy's residence was conducted after the matter was brought to the notice of the First Judicial Magistrate's Court. A police team led by Madurai Deputy Superintendent of Police R Ponnarasu examined documents relating to quarry leases, tenders and mineral extraction. Additional police personnel were deployed outside the residence during the operation.
Stalin Condemns Action
Main opposition DMK president Stalin condemned the search, alleging that the action against Moorthy was politically motivated and intended to divert attention from other issues.
In a post on X, Stalin accused the TVK government of targeting former DMK ministers through police raids whenever it faced criticism over law and order and alleged criminal activities.
He said the DMK would legally challenge what he described as false cases filed for political reasons and expressed confidence that the party would succeed in court.
Stalin also criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that his government had failed to deliver on its promises and was attempting to divert public attention by repeatedly invoking the DMK.
Moorthy Denies Allegations
Moorthy denied the allegations while speaking to reporters during the police search at his residence.
He claimed that the quarrying operations under question had been discontinued in 2021 and alleged that the present case was based on false information.
Madurai, Tamil Nadu: On the ED raid at his residence, former Minister P. Moorthy says, "In 2019, I entered into a five-year lease agreement with Rajamani and Anandaraj for quarrying on my land in Chathiravallavattam, with the approval of the District Collector. However, Anandaraj abandoned the site in 2020 as suitable stone for quarrying was not available. Rajamani also continued his work but could not find the required stone..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2026
He also said the police had not questioned him in connection with the matter so far and that he would face it legally.
The search and the political reactions that followed have triggered a fresh controversy in Tamil Nadu, with the DMK alleging political vendetta and the police investigating the alleged quarrying irregularities.
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