Madurai Police Introduce Cycle Patrol Ahead Of Meenakshi Amman Temple Consecration
Officials disclosed that this is a pilot initiative and its expansion will be considered depending on the response from the public, reports R. Sivakumar
Published : August 30, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Madurai: Ahead of the consecration of the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on September 17, the local Police have introduced a Cycle Patrol. The bicycle-riding policemen can be seen on white bicycles with a lathi attached to the back, a loudspeaker in the middle of the handlebars and a rotating siren. The four Chithirai streets surrounding the Meenakshi Amman Temple are the work base of these policemen.
They can be seen telling the people to take care of their belongings and informing them if there are any suspicious people around. “Your safety is as important to us as seeing God” is the message they give on the loudspeakers.
There are four young policemen, Ramesh Kumar, Balaji, Satishvel and Suresh who have been deployed on this patrol. They not only provide security to the people, but also provide necessary advice to the public through loudspeakers. They unhesitatingly provide all kinds of assistance to elderly devotees who come to the temple which includes taking them to and from the temple.
Their patrolling duty is from 8 am till noon and from 4 pm to 10 pm, during which they make numerous rounds of the area.
Sasi, a Chennai resident visiting Madurai, said, "It is strange to see the Police patrolling on bicycles for the safety of devotees. We are used to seeing policemen in cars, jeeps and on bikes.”
One of the tour guides, Manikandan pointed out, “The policemen who roam around on bicycles keep the public and devotees 'alert'. Therefore, there is no chance of theft. This has created a safe environment for the public and devotees."
Angayarkanni, a shop owner on North Chithirai Road, claimed that although there is usually no fear of theft around the Meenakshi Amman temple, such efforts are welcome with the number of devotees increasing. “We feel safe with the Police patrolling on bicycles," he said.
The initiative reminds the old-timers of the days gone by. An 80-year-old man from Madurai disclosed, "Fifty years ago, only the Police would come on bicycles. At that time, the public did not have much access to bicycles.”
Police bicycle patrols were implemented in Chennai in 2016 and 2021. The method was a good opportunity for the Police to become aware of illegal activities in their respective areas. The Delhi Police also started bicycle patrols in 2017. The initiative was also introduced in Manipur in 2018.
Police officials disclosed that this is a pilot initiative. Depending on the response from the public, its expansion will be considered. They claim that the practice also maintains the physical health of the Police personnel, besides increasing the sense of security among the people.
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