ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Police Introduce Cycle Patrol Ahead Of Meenakshi Amman Temple Consecration

Madurai: Ahead of the consecration of the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on September 17, the local Police have introduced a Cycle Patrol. The bicycle-riding policemen can be seen on white bicycles with a lathi attached to the back, a loudspeaker in the middle of the handlebars and a rotating siren. The four Chithirai streets surrounding the Meenakshi Amman Temple are the work base of these policemen.

They can be seen telling the people to take care of their belongings and informing them if there are any suspicious people around. “Your safety is as important to us as seeing God” is the message they give on the loudspeakers.

Madurai Police Introduce Cycle Patrol Ahead Of Meenakshi Amman Temple Consecration (ETV Bharat)

There are four young policemen, Ramesh Kumar, Balaji, Satishvel and Suresh who have been deployed on this patrol. They not only provide security to the people, but also provide necessary advice to the public through loudspeakers. They unhesitatingly provide all kinds of assistance to elderly devotees who come to the temple which includes taking them to and from the temple.

Their patrolling duty is from 8 am till noon and from 4 pm to 10 pm, during which they make numerous rounds of the area.