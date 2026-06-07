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Tamil Nadu: CPM Madurai MP Su Venkatesan Writes To Union Education Minister Seeking Probe In CBSE Class 12 'Irregularities'

Madurai: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has written to the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 answer sheets.

This year, the answer sheets were evaluated digitally using the on-screen marking (OSM) system, which was marred by allegations of glitches and irregularities.

In a post on X, Venkatesan said that he has written to Pradhan regarding the serious security vulnerabilities and irregularities identified in the CBSE's OSM platform.

He said that a 19-year-old ethical hacker recently exposed security vulnerabilities in CBSE's answer sheet evaluation platform, which has caused “immense shock and dissatisfaction among lakhs of students and their parents.”

The MP added that data, including student answer sheets accessible via school principals' dashboards, were left without adequate security and the files could have been “easily tampered with or altered.”