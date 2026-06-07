Tamil Nadu: CPM Madurai MP Su Venkatesan Writes To Union Education Minister Seeking Probe In CBSE Class 12 'Irregularities'
Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has urged the the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan to conduct probe in alleged irregularities in CBSE Class 12 exams.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Madurai: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has written to the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 answer sheets.
This year, the answer sheets were evaluated digitally using the on-screen marking (OSM) system, which was marred by allegations of glitches and irregularities.
In a post on X, Venkatesan said that he has written to Pradhan regarding the serious security vulnerabilities and irregularities identified in the CBSE's OSM platform.
He said that a 19-year-old ethical hacker recently exposed security vulnerabilities in CBSE's answer sheet evaluation platform, which has caused “immense shock and dissatisfaction among lakhs of students and their parents.”
CBSE-இன் ஆன்-ஸ்கிரீன் மார்க்கிங் (OSM) தளத்தில் கண்டறியப்பட்டுள்ள மிகத் தீவிரமான பாதுகாப்பு குறைபாடுகள் மற்றும் முறைகேடுகள் குறித்து ஒன்றிய கல்வி அமைச்சருக்கு கடிதம் எழுதினேன்.— Su Venkatesan MP (@SuVe4Madurai) June 7, 2026
இதில் மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டுள்ள தற்காலிக நடவடிக்கைகள் போதுமானதாக இல்லை. தொழில்நுட்ப வல்லுநர்கள் அடங்கிய… pic.twitter.com/Baa9KiqgIs
The MP added that data, including student answer sheets accessible via school principals' dashboards, were left without adequate security and the files could have been “easily tampered with or altered.”
Venkatesan said that due to vulnerabilities in the Amazon Web Services storage system, even individuals with basic technical knowledge could bypass OTP authentication and access the 2026 answer scripts and question papers.
Madurai MP said that when the issue first came to light, the concerned officials attempted to cover up the flaws, and the “error” was admitted only after severe public backlash. He said that, dissatisfied with the irregularities, over 56,000 Class 12 students applied for re-evaluation on the very first day the application window opened.
Venkatesan pointed to the decline in confidence in the Board in the fact that nearly 23% of the total students who took the exam (404,319 students) requested copies of their answer scripts.
He also said that while some officials involved in the matter have been transferred and the Cabinet Secretariat has appointed a one-person inquiry committee, experts have criticised the scope of the investigation as being too narrow.
The MP said that questions have been raised regarding the outcome of the inquiry, which is conducted by an IAS officer, for not including cybersecurity experts to examine the technical glitches.
He said that with deadlines for higher education admissions fast approaching, the Union Ministry of Education must intervene immediately to safeguard the future of the affected students.
The MP urged the release of a detailed status report regarding the incident and action against those responsible for the irregularities.
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