Madurai Meenakshi Temple Land Grab Case: Former Vattachiyar Arrested By Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch
Police have already arrested Rajkumar from Karambakkudi and Ilayaraja from Usilampatti for their alleged involvement in the scam.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Madurai: Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch arrested Anbazhagan, a former Vattachiyar (tehsildar) and personal assistant of Ramanathapuram Collector, in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of trust land belonging to the historic Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, valued at nearly Rs 60 crore.
Based on a complaint filed by Meenakshi Amman Temple Joint Commissioner Chellathurai, the Madurai Central Crime Branch police had registered a case against 19 people, including Anbazhagan, former Village Administrative Officer Arasan, and sub-registrars for alleged transfer of land belonging to the shrine.
As part of the investigation, information has been sought from the Pudukkottai District Revenue Officer and the Kottatchiyar (Revenue Divisional Officer or Sub-Collector) to verify the authenticity of the documents related to the trust's properties. Police have already arrested Rajkumar from Karambakkudi and Ilayaraja from Usilampatti.
Hundreds of devotees visit the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple everyday. Several properties including the Asoda Vilas Bungalow and the attached garden on Hakim Ajmal Khan Road, Madurai, are said to belong to the Meenakshi Temple Trust.
It was alleged that the ownership of the properties was removed and the title deeds illegally transferred in the names of Ramayi Aiyar and others in 2016. It was further alleged that the deed registration was irregular in relation to the trust properties worth Rs 60 crores created to serve the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and the Alagar Temple.
Following the complaints, the former Village Administrative Officer Arasan was suspended and departmental action and an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation was recommended against Anbazhagan. A case was filed in the Madurai Bench of the High Court regarding the land grabbing issue and an interim injunction was also issued.
It was alleged that a public power document was registered at the Murappanadu Sub-Registrar's office in Thoothukudi district on April 16, 2021 and following this, a land mortgage deed was registered at the Vadamadurai Sub-Registrar's office in Dindigul district on July 19.
The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested Anbazhagan, a former Vattachiyar and personal assistant to the Ramanathapuram District Collector, from Theni district. With the successive arrests of officials and many others involved in the trust property deed registration scam case, the investigation into the case has intensified.
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