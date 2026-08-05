ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Meenakshi Temple Land Grab Case: Former Vattachiyar Arrested By Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch arrested Anbazhagan, a former Vattachiyar (tehsildar) and personal assistant of Ramanathapuram Collector, in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of trust land belonging to the historic Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, valued at nearly Rs 60 crore.

Based on a complaint filed by Meenakshi Amman Temple Joint Commissioner Chellathurai, the Madurai Central Crime Branch police had registered a case against 19 people, including Anbazhagan, former Village Administrative Officer Arasan, and sub-registrars for alleged transfer of land belonging to the shrine.

As part of the investigation, information has been sought from the Pudukkottai District Revenue Officer and the Kottatchiyar (Revenue Divisional Officer or Sub-Collector) to verify the authenticity of the documents related to the trust's properties. Police have already arrested Rajkumar from Karambakkudi and Ilayaraja from Usilampatti.

Hundreds of devotees visit the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple everyday. Several properties including the Asoda Vilas Bungalow and the attached garden on Hakim Ajmal Khan Road, Madurai, are said to belong to the Meenakshi Temple Trust.