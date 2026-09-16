Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Kumbabishekam: Top 10 Facilities Arranged For Devotees
The consecration, between 7:40 AM and 8:10 AM, is the first major Kumbabishekam at the temple since 2009 and 7 lakh devotees are expected.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Madurai: With the Kumbabishekam (consecration ceremony) of the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple scheduled for Thursday (September 17), elaborate arrangements have been made for the lakhs of devotees expected to gather in Madurai.
The consecration, scheduled between 7:40 AM and 8:10 AM, is the first major Kumbabishekam at the temple since 2009. Authorities expect more than 7 lakh devotees to attend the event. The Tamil Nadu HR&CE Department (Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department), Madurai Corporation, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Health Department and other agencies have been working for more than two months to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.
Here are the top 10 facilities and arrangements made for devotees:
1. Five Temporary Bus Terminals
Five temporary bus terminals have been established at the entry points of Madurai. Special buses will transport devotees from these locations towards the temple. Around 1,000 special buses are being operated to manage the expected rush.
2. 72 Parking Areas
A total of 72 parking areas have been arranged for devotees arriving by cars and two-wheelers. These facilities can accommodate around 8,000 vehicles. Traffic restrictions have also been imposed on the Avani and Masi streets surrounding the temple, which have been reserved for the movement of devotees and the general public.
3. 54 Medical Camps & 60-Bed Facility
A total of 54 medical camps have been established at 27 locations, including facilities inside and outside the temple premises. A dedicated 60-bed medical facility has also been arranged. Doctors from orthopaedics, general medicine, surgery and anaesthesiology have been deployed to deal with medical emergencies. Patients requiring specialised treatment will be shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital's trauma and accident surgery units.
4. 50 Ambulances Ready
More than 50 ambulances have been deployed across the temple area and different parts of Madurai. Four ambulances will be stationed near the temple's tower entrances, seven within a 500-metre radius, five within a 1-km radius and 33 at various locations across Madurai district. A dedicated route has been created for ambulances travelling to Government Rajaji Hospital. Personnel have also been equipped with walkie-talkies for coordination.
5. Seven Colour-Coded Entry Passes
Devotees attending the consecration have been issued entry passes in seven colours — brown, pink, blue, dark blue, green, yellow and red. Each colour corresponds to a designated entry point. VVIPs have been issued Golden Round Badges. After the Kumbabishekam, public darshan will begin from 10 AM.
6. Free Darshan For Four Days
Devotees will be allowed free darshan from September 17 (Thursday) to September 20 (Sunday) in connection with the consecration. Barricades have been installed along the Chithirai streets and inside the temple to regulate crowd movement. Seven designated pathways have been created for the safe entry and exit of devotees.
7. 6,000 Police Personnel
Around 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Madurai city for security and crowd management. The arrangements include monitoring of the temple premises, surrounding streets, parking areas and other important locations.
8. 320 Firefighters & 12 Fire Tenders
The Fire and Rescue Services Department has deployed 12 fire tenders and 320 firefighters at strategic locations around the temple and across the city. Two fire vehicles have been positioned inside the temple complex. Fire tenders have also been stationed at locations including Vilakkuthoon, Periyar Bus Stand, the railway station and parking areas.
9. Drinking Water & Toilets
The Madurai Corporation has arranged drinking water and toilet facilities along the Chithirai, Avani, Masi and Veli streets. Twenty-four permanent toilets have been renovated, while temporary toilet facilities have been installed at 28 locations. In addition, 16 drinking-water tanks and 203 tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each have been installed along the Chithirai streets. Coir mats have been laid on walkways to reduce the impact of heat and will be kept wet.
10. LED Screens, Sanitation & Helpline
Large LED screens have been installed at 53 locations across Madurai so that devotees and the public can watch the Kumbabishekam proceedings. More than 1,500 sanitation workers have been deployed for waste management and cleanliness. Electric lighting has also been strengthened around the temple and surrounding areas.
For information and emergency assistance, the district administration has introduced the toll-free helpline numbers 1800-425-6781 and 1800-425-6782.
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