ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Kumbabishekam: Top 10 Facilities Arranged For Devotees

Officials from various department have been working for more than two months to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: With the Kumbabishekam (consecration ceremony) of the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple scheduled for Thursday (September 17), elaborate arrangements have been made for the lakhs of devotees expected to gather in Madurai.

The consecration, scheduled between 7:40 AM and 8:10 AM, is the first major Kumbabishekam at the temple since 2009. Authorities expect more than 7 lakh devotees to attend the event. The Tamil Nadu HR&CE Department (Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department), Madurai Corporation, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Health Department and other agencies have been working for more than two months to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

Here are the top 10 facilities and arrangements made for devotees:

1. Five Temporary Bus Terminals

Five temporary bus terminals have been established at the entry points of Madurai. Special buses will transport devotees from these locations towards the temple. Around 1,000 special buses are being operated to manage the expected rush.

2. 72 Parking Areas

A total of 72 parking areas have been arranged for devotees arriving by cars and two-wheelers. These facilities can accommodate around 8,000 vehicles. Traffic restrictions have also been imposed on the Avani and Masi streets surrounding the temple, which have been reserved for the movement of devotees and the general public.

3. 54 Medical Camps & 60-Bed Facility

The Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple (ETV Bharat)

A total of 54 medical camps have been established at 27 locations, including facilities inside and outside the temple premises. A dedicated 60-bed medical facility has also been arranged. Doctors from orthopaedics, general medicine, surgery and anaesthesiology have been deployed to deal with medical emergencies. Patients requiring specialised treatment will be shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital's trauma and accident surgery units.

4. 50 Ambulances Ready

More than 50 ambulances have been deployed across the temple area and different parts of Madurai. Four ambulances will be stationed near the temple's tower entrances, seven within a 500-metre radius, five within a 1-km radius and 33 at various locations across Madurai district. A dedicated route has been created for ambulances travelling to Government Rajaji Hospital. Personnel have also been equipped with walkie-talkies for coordination.

5. Seven Colour-Coded Entry Passes